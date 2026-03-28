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Iran Retaliation Strikes Central, Southern Israel, Killing One
(MENAFN) According to reports, one person was killed and four others injured in areas surrounding Tel Aviv following missile strikes launched by Iran targeting central and southern Israel early Saturday.
Magen David Adom reported that the fatality occurred in the Gush Dan. The organization stated that fragments and shrapnel from an Iranian multi-warhead missile struck multiple locations, prompting search and rescue operations in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Givatayim.
Two individuals were injured in central Israel, while two others sustained serious injuries in Beersheba and were transported to Soroka Hospital. Reports indicate that missile fragments and shrapnel struck 10 locations around Tel Aviv, causing significant damage.
The Israeli army confirmed detecting missile launches from Iran and said air defense systems attempted to intercept the projectiles. Retaliatory strikes were reported in southern Israel first, followed by central areas within less than 30 minutes.
As stated by reports, the Iranian retaliation followed threats to respond to US-Israeli attacks on industrial and nuclear facilities, including steel plants in Isfahan and Khuzestan, as well as the Hendab Heavy Water Complex. Sirens were activated first in the Negev, later spreading to central Israel, occupied East Jerusalem, and the West Bank.
Magen David Adom reported that the fatality occurred in the Gush Dan. The organization stated that fragments and shrapnel from an Iranian multi-warhead missile struck multiple locations, prompting search and rescue operations in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, and Givatayim.
Two individuals were injured in central Israel, while two others sustained serious injuries in Beersheba and were transported to Soroka Hospital. Reports indicate that missile fragments and shrapnel struck 10 locations around Tel Aviv, causing significant damage.
The Israeli army confirmed detecting missile launches from Iran and said air defense systems attempted to intercept the projectiles. Retaliatory strikes were reported in southern Israel first, followed by central areas within less than 30 minutes.
As stated by reports, the Iranian retaliation followed threats to respond to US-Israeli attacks on industrial and nuclear facilities, including steel plants in Isfahan and Khuzestan, as well as the Hendab Heavy Water Complex. Sirens were activated first in the Negev, later spreading to central Israel, occupied East Jerusalem, and the West Bank.
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