Pakistan's US-Iran Mediation Bid Hits Trust Deficit, Tests Ties With Tehran And Riyadh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Pakistan has indicated that it is willing to mediate between the United States and Iran to ease the ongoing West Asia conflict, with Islamabad proposing a back-channel approach to convey messages between the two sides.

However, officials in India say that the effort may face serious challenges. They note that Pakistan is attempting to project itself as a peacemaker even as it remains engaged in tensions along its western front.

A key difficulty lies in balancing its ties with both Iran and Saudi Arabia. Iran regards both the US and Saudi Arabia as adversaries, while Pakistan maintains close strategic and military links with Riyadh. A bilateral security understanding between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia treats aggression against one as a concern for both.

Officials point to the growing mistrust in Iran towards Pakistan. Tehran is said to believe that Islamabad has used its goodwill in ways that indirectly benefit the United States. This perception appears to have been reinforced by a recent development at the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has allowed limited passage to vessels from select friendly nations, including Pakistan. As part of this move, around 10 Pakistani ships were permitted to transit the Strait of Hormuz. However, the coordinated movement of these vessels was seen as indirectly benefiting the United States.

Tehran, however, is understood to have viewed the episode differently, interpreting Pakistan's role as an attempt to maintain favour with the US while leveraging Iranian concessions.

Another challenge for Pakistan lies in its ties with Saudi Arabia. Under their military understanding, Islamabad was expected to support Riyadh, which has faced attacks linked to Iran. Its decision to stay away has caused unease in Saudi circles, prompting the kingdom to explore defence cooperation with Ukraine. Kyiv is seen as a battle-tested partner, with years of conflict experience against Russia and operational expertise in countering Iranian-made Shahed drones.

Saudi Arabia had expected Pakistan to stand by it during this period of strain. However, Islamabad, a State that allegedly exports and breeds terror, chose to limit its role to diplomatic engagement. An official said Riyadh, which has long regarded Pakistan as a security partner, feels let down as it sees Islamabad focusing on mediation between the United States and Iran rather than supporting an ally.

Saudi Arabia has provided financial assistance to Pakistan on several occasions in the past, helping it through periods of economic strain. However, recent developments have led to growing disillusionment within the Saudi kingdom's senior leadership.

Another official said Pakistan is currently not able to extend military assistance to Saudi Arabia. Its forces remain engaged in operations against the Afghan Taliban, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). The sustained pressure on the military has limited its ability to offer deployments or air support to Saudi Arabia.

With developments affecting its ties with both Saudi Arabia and Iran, Indian diplomats believe it may be difficult for Pakistan to broker a peace agreement. They point out that such negotiations depend heavily on trust, and any reservations from one of the parties could complicate efforts towards a settlement.

On Saudi Arabia, Pakistan has avoided taking a clear position, a stance that has reportedly displeased Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Iran, on the other hand, believes Islamabad has used its goodwill in ways that benefit the United States, which it regards as an adversary.

Observers say Pakistan's approach appears driven less by mediation and more by an effort to project itself as a proponent of global peace while trying to extract maximum benefits out of both Iran and the US.