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Venezuela Delegation Arrives in U.S. for Diplomatic Mission
(MENAFN) Venezuela's Foreign Ministry confirmed Friday that a diplomatic delegation has arrived in Washington to formally reestablish the country's diplomatic mission in the United States, marking a significant step in the fragile restoration of ties between the two nations.
Leading the delegation are Vice Foreign Minister for Europe and North America Oliver Blanco and Felix Plasencia, newly appointed as chargé d'affaires for the Venezuelan embassy in the United States.
In a video circulated on social media, Blanco confirmed the delegation had already convened meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and other senior officials as part of a structured working agenda.
Plasencia emphasized that the visit is oriented toward resolving matters of direct concern to Venezuelan citizens living in the United States.
The mission follows a declaration earlier this week by Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who announced the delegation's readiness to resume embassy operations — itself a product of a landmark agreement reached on March 5 between Caracas and Washington to restore full diplomatic relations after years of estrangement.
The diplomatic thaw comes in the wake of a dramatic geopolitical rupture: on January 3, U.S. military forces conducted a large-scale strike against Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and transferring them to the United States. weeks later, on January 31, a U.S. diplomatic mission landed in Caracas, formally reopening channels of communication between the two governments.
Leading the delegation are Vice Foreign Minister for Europe and North America Oliver Blanco and Felix Plasencia, newly appointed as chargé d'affaires for the Venezuelan embassy in the United States.
In a video circulated on social media, Blanco confirmed the delegation had already convened meetings with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and other senior officials as part of a structured working agenda.
Plasencia emphasized that the visit is oriented toward resolving matters of direct concern to Venezuelan citizens living in the United States.
The mission follows a declaration earlier this week by Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who announced the delegation's readiness to resume embassy operations — itself a product of a landmark agreement reached on March 5 between Caracas and Washington to restore full diplomatic relations after years of estrangement.
The diplomatic thaw comes in the wake of a dramatic geopolitical rupture: on January 3, U.S. military forces conducted a large-scale strike against Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and transferring them to the United States. weeks later, on January 31, a U.S. diplomatic mission landed in Caracas, formally reopening channels of communication between the two governments.
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