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UAE Scrambles Jets, Defenses to Counter Iranian Missile, Drone Attacks
(MENAFN) The United Arab Emirates announced on Saturday that its air defense systems, backed by fighter aircraft, were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran.
In a statement shared via the platform X, owned by X, the country’s Defense Ministry confirmed the ongoing operations. “Air defenses and fighter jets are currently engaging in missile and drone attacks originating from Iran,” the Defense Ministry wrote.
Officials clarified that the noises reported across multiple areas were linked to these defensive actions. “The sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting cruise missiles and UAVs,” it said.
No specifics were disclosed regarding how many projectiles were involved or exactly where the interceptions took place. Authorities also did not release any details about potential casualties or material damage.
According to the ministry, defensive measures were still underway at the time the update was issued.
As stated by reports, the incident comes against the backdrop of nearly a month of intensified conflict, during which the United States and Israel have conducted sustained airstrikes on Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
In a statement shared via the platform X, owned by X, the country’s Defense Ministry confirmed the ongoing operations. “Air defenses and fighter jets are currently engaging in missile and drone attacks originating from Iran,” the Defense Ministry wrote.
Officials clarified that the noises reported across multiple areas were linked to these defensive actions. “The sounds heard in various parts of the country are the result of air defense systems intercepting ballistic missiles and fighter jets intercepting cruise missiles and UAVs,” it said.
No specifics were disclosed regarding how many projectiles were involved or exactly where the interceptions took place. Authorities also did not release any details about potential casualties or material damage.
According to the ministry, defensive measures were still underway at the time the update was issued.
As stated by reports, the incident comes against the backdrop of nearly a month of intensified conflict, during which the United States and Israel have conducted sustained airstrikes on Iran, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran has launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israel as well as neighboring countries such as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military facilities, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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