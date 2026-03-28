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Zelensky Signals Readiness for Trilateral Talks with U.S., Russia
(MENAFN) Ukraine has signaled its readiness to engage in three-way negotiations with the United States and Russia, media reported Friday, citing President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv has agreed to trilateral meetings and stands prepared to convene anywhere, but acknowledged a key logistical hurdle — amid escalating Middle East tensions, the U.S. delegation is currently unable to travel internationally and may only participate in talks held on American soil.
The Ukrainian president suggested Moscow may be open to meeting in any country, with the notable exception of the United States.
From the Kremlin, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a daily press briefing Thursday that Moscow remains in contact with Washington over the Ukraine conflict and anticipates negotiations will resume once conditions allow.
"No progress has been made on key issues in talks on the Ukraine crisis, including territorial questions," Peskov said.
The disclosure comes after three prior rounds of multilateral discussions — delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia met twice in Abu Dhabi on January 23–24 and February 4–5, before reconvening in Geneva on February 17–18 — with no breakthrough reported.
The impasse over venue threatens to further delay dialogue as the conflict enters yet another critical juncture.
Zelensky confirmed that Kyiv has agreed to trilateral meetings and stands prepared to convene anywhere, but acknowledged a key logistical hurdle — amid escalating Middle East tensions, the U.S. delegation is currently unable to travel internationally and may only participate in talks held on American soil.
The Ukrainian president suggested Moscow may be open to meeting in any country, with the notable exception of the United States.
From the Kremlin, spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a daily press briefing Thursday that Moscow remains in contact with Washington over the Ukraine conflict and anticipates negotiations will resume once conditions allow.
"No progress has been made on key issues in talks on the Ukraine crisis, including territorial questions," Peskov said.
The disclosure comes after three prior rounds of multilateral discussions — delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and Russia met twice in Abu Dhabi on January 23–24 and February 4–5, before reconvening in Geneva on February 17–18 — with no breakthrough reported.
The impasse over venue threatens to further delay dialogue as the conflict enters yet another critical juncture.
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