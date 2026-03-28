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Trump Says Iran’s Regional Influence Weakening Amid US Military Action
(MENAFN) On Friday, Donald Trump criticized Iran’s role in the Middle East, portraying it as a former dominant force whose grip on the region is now weakening due to American military efforts.
Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, he said that for decades Iran had been seen as a major aggressor but claimed that situation is changing. "For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East, but they are not the bully any longer. They're on the run," Trump said.
He asserted that Iran’s policies had long been characterized by what he described as "terror aggression" and "nuclear blackmail," suggesting these elements shaped its approach over many years. He further maintained that Washington’s military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, has significantly reduced Tehran’s strength and influence.
Highlighting the broader implications of the current moment, Trump emphasized that the United States and its allies are acting decisively. "As you know, we're gathered at a moment of bold action and historic decision to make America and our allies safer and stronger, more prosperous, more successful than ever before. That's what's happening.
"Tonight we're closer than ever to the rise of the Middle East that is finally free at last, from Iranian terror aggression and nuclear blackmail," Trump said.
Turning to ongoing tensions, he also alleged that Iran is seeking negotiations from a weakened position. "Their leaders are dead. Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He's dead. Son is either dead or in very bad shape, because nobody has heard from him. I think he says, 'just keep me out of this.'"
Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative, he said that for decades Iran had been seen as a major aggressor but claimed that situation is changing. "For 47 years, Iran has been known as the bully of the Middle East, but they are not the bully any longer. They're on the run," Trump said.
He asserted that Iran’s policies had long been characterized by what he described as "terror aggression" and "nuclear blackmail," suggesting these elements shaped its approach over many years. He further maintained that Washington’s military campaign, Operation Epic Fury, has significantly reduced Tehran’s strength and influence.
Highlighting the broader implications of the current moment, Trump emphasized that the United States and its allies are acting decisively. "As you know, we're gathered at a moment of bold action and historic decision to make America and our allies safer and stronger, more prosperous, more successful than ever before. That's what's happening.
"Tonight we're closer than ever to the rise of the Middle East that is finally free at last, from Iranian terror aggression and nuclear blackmail," Trump said.
Turning to ongoing tensions, he also alleged that Iran is seeking negotiations from a weakened position. "Their leaders are dead. Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He's dead. Son is either dead or in very bad shape, because nobody has heard from him. I think he says, 'just keep me out of this.'"
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