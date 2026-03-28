Hockey: I Owe It To My Teammates, Says Navneet Kaur As She Reflects On Winning Player Of The Year Award

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team forward Navneet Kaur expressed her happiness after being conferred with the prestigious Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) at the Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025 held in New Delhi on Friday.

Navneet Kaur has enjoyed a standout year, emerging as one of India's most consistent attacking players. She played a pivotal role in India clinching the Silver medal at the recent FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, where she finished as the third-highest goal scorer with four goals and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

Adding to her impressive run, Navneet was instrumental in India's campaign at the Women's Asia Cup 2025, where the team secured a silver medal, with the forward scoring six goals in the tournament. She also reached a significant personal milestone, completing 200 international caps, underlining her experience and longevity at the highest level.

Across the past year, Navneet Kaur has consistently delivered in high-pressure tournaments, contributing crucial goals and attacking momentum, further cementing her position as a key figure in India's forward line.

Expressing her joy after receiving the award, Navneet Kaur said,“I'm truly honoured to be named Player of the Year. This recognition means a lot, and I owe it to my teammates whose constant support and belief have played a huge role in this achievement. I would also like to thank Hockey India for organising this awards platform every year-it's a great source of motivation for players across the country.”

Looking ahead to a packed international calendar, she added,“We are gearing up for a crucial stretch of the season with major tournaments like the Nations Cup, World Cup, and Asian Games ahead. Our camp begins soon, and while we were pleased with our performance in the last tournament, we know some areas need improvement. The focus now is on addressing those gaps and continuing to raise our level as a team.”

Speaking about her personal goals, Navneet emphasised her commitment to continuous improvement, stating,“I'll also be focusing on elevating my personal performance. While I'm satisfied with what I've achieved so far, I know there's still room to grow and improve. There are marquee tournaments that come around only once in four years, so I'm determined to give my absolute best and contribute towards strong results for the team.”

With major tournaments on the horizon, Navneet Kaur remains focused on elevating her performance and continuing to contribute to India's success on the global stage.