Travel Diaries Earth Hour 2026: 10 Iconic Landmarks Go Dark Worldwide To Raise Climate Awareness

For Earth Hour 2026, ten iconic landmarks across the globe, including the Eiffel Tower, Burj Khalifa, and India Gate switched off their lights to raise climate awareness. The global event inspires millions to take action for energy conservation.

Every year, Earth Hour inspires millions across the globe to switch off their lights for one hour, raising awareness about climate change and emphasising the urgent need for environmental conservation.

In 2025, ten of the world's most iconic landmarks participated, creating a striking visual reminder of humanity's shared responsibility to protect the planet.

The Paris skyline dimmed as the Eiffel Tower went dark, drawing attention to sustainable energy initiatives across Europe.

India Gate went dark as part of Earth Hour, symbolising India's commitment to environmental conservation and raising awareness among citizens about energy-saving practices.

The world's tallest building powered down, offering a rare sight of Dubai's skyline in darkness and reinforcing the global climate message.

Australia's iconic Opera House joined the movement, casting a symbolic shadow over Sydney Harbour and inspiring citizens to adopt greener practices.

The historic Colosseum stood in darkness, reminding visitors and locals alike of the need to preserve both heritage and the environment.

The ancient Acropolis temple dimmed its lights for Earth Hour, creating a symbolic gesture to raise awareness about climate change and the importance of protecting cultural heritage alongside the environment.

The Statue of Liberty went dark as a symbol of unity, encouraging Americans to commit to energy-saving actions.

Tokyo's iconic tower joined Earth Hour, inspiring residents to make small, meaningful changes in daily energy use.

The iconic skyline plunged into darkness, including surrounding skyscrapers, creating a striking display of solidarity for the planet.

Famous for its“Supertrees,” the futuristic park went dark during Earth Hour, inspiring residents to adopt greener practices in urban spaces.