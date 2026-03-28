Uttarakhand Boosts Sports With 102 Mini Stadiums, 157 Playgrounds

Boosting Sports Infrastructure in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday detailed the state's extensive development of sports facilities, including the completion of over 102 mini stadiums and 157 playgrounds. The Chief Minister emphasised that this is a 'strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth.'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "To hone the talent of the state's youth and provide them with a better platform, 102 mini stadiums, 157 playgrounds, and 7 multipurpose halls have been constructed in the state. This is not merely an expansion of basic infrastructure, but a strong initiative to realise the dreams of Uttarakhand's youth, through which sports culture is being promoted in villages, and our players are bringing glory to the state at national and international levels."

CM Dhami Meets PM Modi, Discusses State Development

Meanwhile, on Friday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), during the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the continuous support and guidance provided by the Central Government towards the development of Uttarakhand. CM Dhami noted that with this support, the state is achieving new milestones of growth. He also extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to visit Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister thanked the Prime Minister for approving Rs 500 crore assistance for Haridwar Kumbh-2027, initiating a feasibility study under the river-linking project by the National Water Development Agency, sanctioning Rs 100 crore for the development of Chauraasi Kutiya in Rajaji National Park, signing an MoU for the Naini-Saini airstrip in Pithoragarh, and extending support for safe helicopter services during the Char Dham Yatra. He also expressed gratitude for the approvals of key infrastructure projects such as the undergrounding of electric lines in Rishikesh, Champawat bypass, Dehradun Ring Road, and the Dehradun-Mussoorie Road.

Key State-Led Initiatives and Reforms

As per the CMO, during the meeting, the Chief Minister provided detailed information on the steps taken by the state government based on the Prime Minister's suggestions during his Uttarakhand visit. He highlighted that efforts are underway to develop Uttarakhand as a global wedding destination, with locations such as Chopta, Duggalbitta, Patwadangar, and the Sharda Corridor being developed, while Ramnagar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, and Triyuginarayan have already gained popularity. A dedicated wedding destination policy is also being formulated.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several key reforms and initiatives in the state. Over 6,000 homestays have been registered under the homestay scheme, and the country's first free marketing portal, "Uttarastays" has been launched. Centres of Excellence for apple, cherry, plum, and pear cultivation have been established in Chaubatia, Almora, along with farmer training programs. Under the Vibrant Village Programme, selected border villages are being developed by promoting local culture, cuisine, and handicrafts. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)