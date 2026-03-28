Two Snatchers, One Receiver Held For Mobile Theft In Delhi's Hauz Qazi

Mobile Snatching Case Solved; Three Arrested in Hauz Qazi

The Central District Police has solved a mobile snatching case in the Hauz Qazi police station area, arresting two snatchers and one receiver. The incident took place on February 5 in Gali Qasim Jan, Ballimaran. The complainant was sitting near Mirza Ghalib Haveli with his friend and booking an Ola cab when three assailants on a scooty snatched his mobile phone and fled the spot. Following the registration of an FIR, the police initiated an investigation.

Investigation and Arrests

Based on technical and manual inputs, the team first apprehended an individual identified as Arman, a resident of Maujpur, from whom the stolen mobile phone was recovered. During interrogation, Arman revealed that he had purchased the phone from a person named Suhail. Acting on this information, police arrested Suhail, who confessed to committing the crime along with his associate Kaif. Subsequently, Kaif was also arrested in the Gautampuri area.

The accused had sold the stolen mobile phone for Rs 4,000 and spent the money. The snatched mobile phone has been recovered, and the scooty used in the crime has also been seized. Further investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend other possible accused involved in the case.

Shahdara Police Bust Auto-Lifting Gang, Recover 10 Vehicles

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Shahdara District Police Special Staff has arrested three auto-lifters and recovered ten stolen vehicles. This comes after a dedicated team of the Special Staff was on patrol on Tuesday, during which they spotted a suspicious person riding a motorcycle near the MCD parking opposite Karkardooma Court.

The vehicle did not have a High-Security Registration Plate, which raised further suspicion. When he was stopped and asked to produce vehicle documents, he attempted to flee but was swiftly apprehended on the spot by the police team. The accused was identified as Naved. In his instance, three more stolen vehicles were recovered.

Two More Accomplices Arrested

Further investigation led to the arrest of two more accused, Naeem and Raj Tilak. In their instance, five additional stolen vehicles were recovered.

During sustained interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had concealed several stolen vehicles near Khera village, Delhi. Acting on this information, the police team conducted a raid and recovered a total of 10 stolen two-wheelers. Verification revealed that these vehicles were stolen from various police station areas across Delhi. (ANI)

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