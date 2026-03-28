PM Modi Working For Peace Amid West Asia Conflict: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively engaging with global leaders to promote peace and protect India's interests amid an ongoing West Asia conflict, while assuring citizens that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas in the state and urging them to avoid panic-buying.

Speaking to the media, CM Saini said, "The PM is actively engaging with relevant leaders of various nations to advance peace initiatives and safeguard India's interests. The measures taken, specifically the reduction in excise duty, mitigate the adverse effects of the challenging environment that had emerged."

Saini slams opposition parties

He also slammed opposition parties, which he said, are taking political advantage amidst a global calamity. "Even amidst a global calamity, our opposition parties persist in seeking political advantage. If they choose not to speak in support, they could at least remain silent, but to actively seek political mileage even within a crisis, this appears to be the agenda of the Congress and other opposition parties," CM Saini said.

'No shortage of fuel in Haryana'

He also said that this is a global crisis and India is not the only country that is getting affected, and urged people to stop panic buying, as there is no shortage of fuel or gas. "The PM convened a meeting with all political parties to discuss the situation, emphasising that this is a global crisis, not a calamity affecting India in isolation, but one impacting the entire world. I would also like to clarify that there is absolutely no shortage of petrol, diesel, or gas within the state. I urge all residents of the state not to panic in the slightest; furthermore, I appeal to you to refrain from engaging in panic-buying," the Haryana CM said.

"Just yesterday, I held a meeting with all district commissioners to gather information regarding the supply of petroleum products in every district; they confirmed that there are absolutely no shortages anywhere. Yesterday, PM Modi reviewed the situation with all chief ministers. He assured them that the central government is taking the necessary steps regarding the supply of petroleum products," Saini added.

Centre assures sufficient fuel stock

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has also reiterated that India has sufficient stock of crude oil, petrol and diesel, while ensuring an uninterrupted supply of LNG and LPG despite disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

West Asia conflict

The conflict in West Asia began with Israel-US strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As Iran retaliated, it widened the ambit of the conflict, affecting its neighbours in the region. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)