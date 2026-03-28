PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport At Jewar Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate Phase I of the Noida International Airport at Jewar on Saturday, marking a major boost to infrastructure and connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. Security has been tightened at the airport ahead of the event. The Prime Minister will also address a public gathering following the inauguration.

Boney Kapoor Lauds Film City and Airport Project

Film producer Boney Kapoor extended his support to the state's development initiatives, including the International Airport at Jewar and the upcoming International Film City project, and praised Prime Minister Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their vision. Speaking about the initiative, Kapoor said, "Well, I'm not just helping the development; I'm being part of it. It is PM Narendra Modi who has this foresight and CM Yogi Adityanath who dreamed of all this, and we are all simply trying to fulfil those dreams. I am developing the International Film City..."

According to the press note, the International Film City is a historic step toward making Uttar Pradesh a national and international film production hub. It will not only create jobs and attract investment but also promote the state's cultural heritage. For film lovers and youth, this project will be more than just a job opportunity; it will be a platform to fulfil their dreams. This project is expected to create about 500,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Noida International Airport in Jewar ahead of the inauguration of its Phase 1, scheduled to take place on Saturday. Phase I of the airport has been developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

A Milestone in India's Aviation Journey

According to the PMO, the inauguration of Noida International Airport marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity.

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among leading global aviation hubs.

Airport Capacity and Technical Specifications

Noida International Airport is among the largest greenfield airport projects in India. The airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development.

It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations.

Cargo Ecosystem and MRO Facility

The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, the press release by the PMO stated. (ANI)

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