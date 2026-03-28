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Trump Mulls 10,000 More Mideast Troops As Escalation Fears Grow

Trump Mulls 10,000 More Mideast Troops As Escalation Fears Grow


2026-03-28 03:05:07
(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Trump administration is reportedly considering sending 10,000 additional US troops to the Middle East amid mounting fears of an invasion of Iran, which is mobilizing its forces ahead of a possible ground assault.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the new US troop deployment“would likely include infantry and armored vehicles” and“would be added to the roughly 5,000 Marines and the thousands of paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division who have already been ordered to the region.” The US Central Command has said roughly 50,000 American troops are currently stationed in the Middle East.

Lawmakers in the US have not authorized any attack on Iran, but legislative efforts to withdraw American forces from the war have thus far failed to pass either chamber of Congress.

House Democratic leaders opted to punt a vote on a new Iran war powers resolution until mid-April despite apparently having enough support for passage, and the Senate isn't planning to hold its first public hearing on the war until after lawmakers return from spring recess.

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Asia Times

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