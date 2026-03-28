Debris From Intercepted Missile Injures 5 Near Khalifa Economic Zone In Abu Dhabi

March 28, 2026 Latest Update: March 28, 2026 2:26 pm 1 minute read

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ANKARA, March 28 (Bernama-Anadolu) - Five people were injured after debris fell near Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD) following the interception of a ballistic missile, authorities said on Saturday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said on X that the incident occurred“in the vicinity of Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD” and was caused by“falling debris following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems.”

It added that the injuries ranged“from moderate to minor” and affected“five individuals of an Indian nationality.”

No further details were provided on the condition of the injured or the extent of damage at the site.

Authorities advised the public to rely only on verified information.

“The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information,” the statement said.

Officials did not specify the timing of the incident or whether additional safety measures had been implemented.

The United States (US) and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb 28, killing more than 1,340 people.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.

- NNN-BERNAMA-ANADOLU