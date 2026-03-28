Andhra Pradesh Crowned Winners Of 7Th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, March 28 (IANS) The 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 wrapped up, with Andhra Pradesh Women's Team crowned as champions and Delhi Women's Team finishing as runners-up.

In the final played on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Women's Team, batting first, scored 73/4 in 10 overs. Delhi Women's team put up a strong fight but fell short by five runs, ending their innings at 68/4 in 10 overs.

The Championship trophy was later awarded by former Indian cricketer Gursharan Singh, who attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest. He was accompanied by Santosh Kumar Rai, Special Commissioner of Trade & Tax; Ompal, a Ranji player; Dev Dutt, Head Coach of the Indian Deaf Team Men's team and Certified BCCI Coach; Susheel Gupta, Coach of the Indian Deaf Team Men's team and in-charge of Bharat Nagar Cricket Ground; and Chander Prakash Kirodiwal, SSE / SP / SSB, DRM, all of whom served as guests of honour.

Talking about the successful completion of the Championship, which was hosted by the Haryana Deaf Cricket Association, Sumit Jain, President, IDCA, said,“Over the past five days, we have witnessed exceptional talent, determination, and true sportsmanship displayed by our incredible deaf athletes, and it was truly a commendable performance we saw here today by both the Andhra Pradesh and Delhi Teams, who gave it their all. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Chief Guest and former Indian Cricketer, Gursharan Singh ji, for giving us his valuable time and being present here for this event.”

“I would also like to thank Dhiraj Kumar, President, HDCA, for being such a wonderful host for this event. Your presence here at this event will help us motivate more players, especially women players, to take up cricket as a career. I would also like to extend a special thanks to Cyrus Poonawalla for his blessings and encouragement; the IDCA Women's seventh T10 National Cricket Championship for the Deaf has been a grand success only because of his continued support and commitment to promoting inclusive sports,” he added.

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the BCCI and recognised by the Deaf International Cricket Council and Asian Deaf Cricket Association, is organising the championship.

D. Kanthamma from Andhra Pradesh was the standout player in the tournament, earning multiple accolades. She was named Woman of the Match in the final, as well as the Best Batswoman of the Series. Additionally, she was crowned Player of the Series for her consistent performances. Priya Dixit from Uttar Pradesh was recognised as the Best Bowler of the Series for her exceptional bowling efforts.