Stable Weather Saturday Showers Forecast Over Next 2 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 28 (Petra) – Temperatures will rise Saturday, as relatively stable and cool weather is forecast in most areas, while it will be quite warm in Jordan Valley, the Dead and Aqaba.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), the Kingdom will be affected on Sunday by a relatively cool and humid air mass, as scattered showers are forecast, mainlyin the Kingdom's northern and central regions.On Monday, the weather will remain relatively cool almost countrywide, with a chance of light rain in the morning hours in the Kingdom's northern and central regions.Saturday's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will range between 17 and 10 degrees Celsius. The level in desert regions will hit a 21- 11C range, while the Gulf of Aqaba will experience a a fair 27C, dropping to 18C at night.