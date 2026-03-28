Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Provides Update On Growing Body Of Evidence Validating Glutaminyl Cyclases As Promising Targets In DKD At World Congress Of Nephrology

Halle (Saale) / Munich, Germany, March 28 , 2026 - Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: VVY; NL00150002Q7) ( Vivoryon ), a clinical stage company developing small molecule medicines for inflammatory and fibrotic disorders, with a primary focus on kidney diseases, today announced that new data analyses from the Company's varoglutamstat Phase 2 program were presented at the World Congress of Nephrology (WCN) held in Yokohama, Japan, March 28-31, 2026.

“We are very pleased with the opportunity to share our consistently compelling results with world leading experts in the kidney space at WCN, the International Society of Nephrology's flagship event,” said Frank Weber, MD, CEO of Vivoryon.“With these new analyses we are able to deliver additional mechanistic proof points showing that inhibition of glutaminyl cyclases can effectively address the underlying molecular changes in diabetic kidney disease. The data continue to strengthen our ongoing development program dedicated to making a meaningful contribution to shaping the future of global kidney care.”

Presentation Highlights

Vivoryon has thoroughly analyzed kidney function data from the two independent Phase 2 studies VIVIAD and VIVA-MIND, with highly consistent results between the two studies, highlighting the unique potential of varoglutamstat to meaningfully improve kidney function in patients with diabetes. The new analyses presented at WCN underscore previous reports showing that the effect of varoglutamstat on eGFR observed in both studies was greater in elderly participants with diabetes compared to elderly participants without diabetes. In participants with diabetes and lower baseline eGFR (mean 60 mL/min/1.73m2), the effect size was comparable or higher than in the total population of participants with diabetes. Additionally, analysis of data from a DKD mouse model showed significant improvements of inflammation, glomerulosclerosis and kidney function. Taken together, these results add to the growing body of evidence showing that inhibition of glutaminyl cyclases is valid approach to address the underlying inflammatory and fibrotic changes in DKD and support further development of varoglutamstat in patients with diabetes and more advanced CKD stages.

Presentation Details

Presentation Date/Time: March 28, 2026, 5:00 pm JST/9:00 am CET

Poster Title: Translational Validation of Glutaminyl-Cyclases as Promising New Target for Treatment of DKD (P334)

Venue: Pacifico Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan

Presenter: Christine Wenzkowski, PhD, VP Business Development of Vivoryon

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About Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V.

Vivoryon is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative small molecule-based medicines for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic disorders of the kidney. Driven by its passion for ground-breaking science and innovation, the Company strives to improve patient outcomes by changing the course of severe diseases through modulating the activity and stability of pathologically relevant proteins. Vivoryon's most advanced program, varoglutamstat, a proprietary, first-in-class orally available QPCT/L inhibitor, is being evaluated to treat diabetic kidney disease.



Vivoryon Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding the business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. (the“Company”), estimates and projections with respect to the market for the Company's products and forecasts and statements as to when the Company's products may be available. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“predict,”“should” and“will” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance; rather they are based on the Management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and other factors could materially adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. The Company's results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, strategies or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements and from expectations. As a result, no undue reliance should be placed on such forward-looking statements. This press release does not contain risk factors. Certain risk factors that may affect the Company's future financial results are discussed in the published annual financial statements of the Company. This press release, including any forward-looking statements, speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any information or forward-looking statements contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

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