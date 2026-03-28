Puducherry CM Urges Voters To Re-Elect NDA For Funds, Welfare Schemes

Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasammy has appealed to voters to re-elect the NDA alliance, asserting that only a National Democratic Alliance government can secure adequate funds and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes. Highlighting his government's initiatives on Friday, Rangasamy said measures such as increased old-age pensions, distribution of free rice, and provision of wheat have significantly benefited the elderly and economically weaker sections. Emphasising continuity and development, he urged people to support him again to lead Puducherry towards progress.

"Puducherry needs a government that gets the necessary funds and implements them. That government is our government. National Democratic government. We have increased the old age pension and provided it in our government. This is also very useful. We have given free rice which people wanted. We are also giving two kilos of wheat. This will be very helpful for the elderly living alone. This is the joy and happiness. This government is doing it....To develop Puducherry state again, elect the NDA alliance and make me the Chief Minister," he said.

Opposition Infighting Gives NDA an 'Edge'

Meanwhile, ahead of the Puducherry Assembly polls, Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi founder Jose Charles Martin claimed that there is infighting between the opposition alliance, Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which gives the NDA alliance "a complete edge" for a landslide victory.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Martin, who is also a candidate from Kamaraj Nagar Constituency, expressed confidence that the NDA can win more than 25 seats in the upcoming 30 constituency election. "People have shown great interest. Right now, we can see that Congress and DMK have committed suicide in Puducherry, and they are almost dead. They are going to kill each other. They have done that successfully. There is a huge fight within them. CPI has walked out of the alliance. So, it is sure that the NDA has a complete edge. We can get more than 25 seats for sure," he said.

Seat-Sharing Agreements Finalised

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) parties in Puducherry earlier announced a seat-sharing agreement, with the All India N R Congress (AINRC) set to contest in 16 constituencies and the BJP on 10 seats. NDA partners AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) will also contest on two seats each.

Earlier, Puducherry Congress president V Vaithilingam released the party's list of 16 candidates, following a seat-sharing agreement finalised between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), under which Congress will contest 16 of the 30 seats, while the DMK will contest the remaining 14 constituencies.

Election Schedule

Voting in Puducherry will take place on April 9, with the counting of votes to be held on May 4, the ECI announced. The current term of the 30-member Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory is set to expire on June 15. (ANI)

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