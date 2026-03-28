Mamata's Efforts To Influence Situation Will Fail, Claims Dilip Ghosh

Following an EC request for a report on the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee recent speech, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on Saturday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal CM, statng that that her recent efforts to influence the situation, including involving the court and complaint to EC, will bear no fruit in upcoming assembly elections.

'Jungle Raj Is Going to Go Away'

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh, who is a BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar, said, "Mamata Banerjee attempted to fight a lot...She is even writing to the Court to influence. But nothing is going to come out of it. Even her leaders are not going to do anything given the rage of people."

The BJP leader further accused the Chief Minister of focusing on women's welfare to gain sympathy, claiming that it will fail. "Nobody will step forward. The misgovernance here is going to go away. The jungle raj is going to go away," he said.

EC Seeks Report on CM's Speech

This comes after the Election Commission of India on Friday asked the Chief Election Officer of West Bengal to submit a report on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech at Nandaprasad Girls' High School Ground, Naxalbari, Darjeeling Janasabha has claimed that in the video of her speech, CM threatened the CRPF personnel by asking all women and girls to be at the polling booths and, if necessary, use household kitchen equipment to deal with necessary situations.

Amit Shah to Release Chargesheet

Regarding the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming chargesheet release against TMC, Ghosh expressed confidence that the BJP would come into power in the state. "Amit Shah always leads the elections here. When he releases the sankalp patra and chargesheet, our workers will enter the field. TMC will see the form of BJP," he said.

During his upcoming visit, Shah will address a key press conference and formally launch a chargesheet against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), outlining the party's allegations against the ruling dispensation.

Clashes During Ram Navami Procession

Additionally, Ghosh also asserted that the Election Commision is closely monitoring the poll-bound states under the Model Code of Conduct after clashes erupted in Murshidabad, at three separate locations between two communities during a Ram Navami procession yesterday. He suggested a review of the administrative system to ensure free and fair elections. "Model Code of Conduct is in effect. So, such violence, be it during Ram Navami procession or during election campaigning, EC is keeping an eye on it. If the elections are to be free and fair, they should deliberate on how the administrative system should be. People of Bengal are in the mood for a change," he told ANI.

The violence during these clashes escalated, leading to acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson, and several individuals sustained injuries. Central forces and the local police subsequently arrived and took control of the area.

West Bengal will hold polling for the elections in two phases, with the first phase scheduled on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)