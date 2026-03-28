Stefan Kapicic Joins Keanu Reeves' Sci-Fi Action Film From Tim Miller

Actor Stefan Kapicic, best known for portraying Colossus in the 'Deadpool' franchise, is set to reunite with filmmaker Tim Miller for an upcoming sci-fi action movie headlined by Keanu Reeves, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The yet-untitled Warner Bros. project is currently in production in the Dominican Republic.

Film Details and Kapicic's Potential Role

While plot details remain under wraps, the film is said to be a high-concept story, with the Ian Shorr-penned script drawing tonal elements from the time-loop actioner 'Edge of Tomorrow' and the survival thriller 'The Shallows'.

Kapicic's role has not been officially disclosed, though reports suggest he could take on an antagonistic role opposite Reeves, as per the outlet.

Past Collaborations and Career Highlights

The collaboration marks a reunion between Kapicic and Miller nearly a decade after 'Deadpool' redefined the superhero genre.

Kapicic first appeared as the metal-skinned mutant Colossus in 'Deadpool', later reprising the role in 'Deadpool 2' and making a brief appearance in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'.

Beyond the 'Deadpool' films, Kapicic has also worked with Miller on Netflix's animated anthology series 'Love, Death & Robots'.

His other credits include 'Better Call Saul', where he played one of the workers involved in building the meth superlab featured in 'Breaking Bad', and the horror film 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ensemble Cast, Production and Release

The upcoming film boasts an ensemble cast including Callie Cooke, Steven Waddington, Nicholas Duvernay, Abraham Popoola, Anastasia Sofonav and Bobby Holland Hanton.

The project is produced by Matthew Vaughn, Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett and John Zaozirny, with Scott Lumpkin serving as executive producer.

The film is slated for release on August 13, 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

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