Dhurandhar 2: Jasmine Sandlas Shares Story Behind Viral Track Jaiye Sajana

Jasmine Sandlas has revealed that Dhurandhar 2's most loved track, Jaiye Sajana, was completed just hours before the album launch, making its emotional success even more special for the team

One of the biggest talking points around Dhurandhar 2 is its haunting song Jaiye Sajana, and Jasmine Sandlas has now shared the incredible story behind it. The singer revealed that the final version of the track came together in the early hours of the album launch day itself.

Working alongside composer Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine was in the studio at 4 AM, still writing, recording, and refining the song. What makes the story even more exciting is that the team performed the song publicly on the very same day it was officially recorded.

This last-minute creative rush seems to have worked magic, as the track has now become one of the most talked-about songs from the film.

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Jasmine shared that while a few parts of the composition had been drafted months earlier, the song only found its true emotional shape at the final moment.

She explained that the team wanted the music to genuinely reflect feelings of heartbreak, loneliness, and betrayal, which is perhaps why listeners have connected with it so strongly. The emotional honesty of the lyrics and vocals has made the song stand out from the rest of the soundtrack.

The singer also admitted that neither she nor the team expected such an overwhelming response, with audiences across India and overseas praising the track's soul-stirring feel.

Jasmine also spoke warmly about collaborating with Satinder Sartaaj, especially appreciating his powerful rendition of the hook line. She described working with him as a dream come true and said the entire experience has been deeply rewarding, both personally and professionally.

She also credited Shashwat Sachdev for pushing her creatively and making the sleepless studio nights worthwhile. According to Jasmine, the soundtrack's success has transformed the energy of her live shows, making her concerts feel almost like festivals.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 continues to ride high on buzz, thanks to its gripping spy-thriller narrative, intense action sequences, and powerful performances from Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.