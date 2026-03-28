Mumbai Constables Arrested For Kidnapping And Looting $10,000 From Man Three Accused Still Absconding

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Two Mumbai Police Constables have been arrested on charges of kidnapping and robbery executed in 'filmy' style from Juhu to Dahisar, Mumbai Police said on Saturday. The accused allegedly looted $10,000 from a delivery executive, while three other accomplices remain at large.

The incident has once again raised serious concerns about the image of the Mumbai Police. In the Juhu area, two Constables, acting in collusion with their associates, allegedly kidnapped a delivery executive working for a forex company and robbed him of foreign currency. In connection with this sensational case, the Juhu Police have arrested the two policemen, while the remaining three accused are still absconding. The looted amount has not yet been recovered.

According to the police, the arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep Shinde (33) and Gajendra Rajput (40), who were posted at the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Jogeshwari police stations, respectively. Both allegedly misused their uniforms and official positions to carry out the crime.

Police officials stated that the incident took place on March 25 at around 2:00 PM. The victim, a delivery executive employed with a Bandra-based forex company, had arrived in Juhu to deliver foreign currency. Near Juhu Circle, the accused forcibly abducted him and pushed him into an Ertiga car.

It is alleged that inside the vehicle, the victim was physically assaulted and threatened with being falsely implicated in a criminal case. The accused then drove him to Dahisar, where they snatched a bag containing $10,000 and continued to assault him. However, showing remarkable courage, the victim raised an alarm, which attracted the attention of passersby who alerted a police patrolling team that reached the spot.

Realising they were cornered, the accused attempted to flee. Sandeep Shinde was apprehended on the spot, while the others managed to escape.

Later, Gajendra Rajput was arrested from his residence in Thane. Cases have been registered against both accused under charges of kidnapping, extortion, robbery, and impersonating public servants.

Police are currently examining CCTV footage, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the remaining accused. The incident has once again raised a critical question: How can the safety of ordinary citizens be ensured when the very guardians of the law are involved in criminal activities?