Govt's Naxal Policy Shifts To Containing Violence, Not Ideology: Deo

Shift in Naxal Policy Focus

Congress leader TS Singh Deo has said that violent incidents linked to Naxalism have been declining, with the government now shifting its focus from eliminating the ideology to containing violence. He noted that while the Naxal ideology may persist, the administration's priority is to establish full control over violent activities associated with it. Speaking to reporters, Deo said, "There has been a continuous decline in violent Naxal incidents, and this trend appears to be persisting. The government has also issued a statement clarifying that they are not aiming for the complete eradication of Naxalism itself; the Naxal ideology may well endure. Rather, their focus is specifically on violent Naxal incidents. In this regard, the administration has slightly redefined its stance. The objective is not the elimination of Naxalism, but rather to successfully gain complete control over the violence associated with it. It remains to be seen whether those individuals currently engaged in violent activities linked to the Naxal ideology will be able to carry out those activities in the future."

Parliament to Discuss Naxal-Free India Goal

Meanwhile, the Lower House of Parliament is scheduled to take up discussion on the government's efforts to free the country from left-wing extremism on Monday, as Union Home Minister Amit Shah had announced March 2026 as the deadline for Naxal-free India. According to the List of Business, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will raise and initiate the short-duration discussion under Rule 193 of the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah, on several occasions, has affirmed the Centre's commitment to uprooting Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Recent Maoist Surrenders

In the last one year, several Maoist leaders have surrendered, giving up arms and accepting the mainstream. Among these, the latest was one of the most wanted Maoist leaders, Sukru, along with four others surrendering before the Odisha Police on March 25. (ANI)

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