'Play Bold': Vijay Mallya Extends Wishes To RCB Ahead Of IPL 2026 Opener Netizens React - 'Another Emotional Ride'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chairman of United Breweries Group Vijay Mallya extended good wishes to the team ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament opener. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) owner shared a message on social media to send a spirited message to the team that will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on 28 March in the first phase of the 19th edition of the game.

Taking to X, the 70-year-old wrote,“The Day has arrived for our Lions of Bengaluru...namma sinhagulu...IPL Champions. Good Luck and Play Bold...Dhairyadinda ațavadi,” adding to the pre-match buzz.

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Amrit Thomas became the chairman of the team following financial scandals involving 'The King of Good Times'(Vijay Mallya). Few days ago, Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures and Blackstone acquired RCB for a record $1.78 billion - the highest valuation for a franchise in IPL history.

The new owners“signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), encompassing both the men's Indian Premier League franchise and the Women's Premier League franchise, from United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of Diageo plc. The transaction values the franchise at INR 166.6 billion (approximately US$1.78 billion),” the releases dated 25 March said.

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Captained by Rajat Patidar and coached by Andy Flower, the defending champions have set the tone for an exciting showdown today.

Social media reaction

A user wrote,“It's a massive night here in Bengaluru with the IPL 2026 season opener at the Chinnaswamy. The atmosphere is going to be electric, especially with the home team starting their title defense.”

Another user remarked,“RCB fans ready for another emotional ride.”

A third comment read,“Buying RCB in 2008 was a brilliant idea. It was your brainchild. The sale in 2026 for an extraordinary price must have been bittersweet-but your vision and sportsmanship are truly admirable.”

A fourth user stated, "Lions of Bengaluru will roar this time from the beginning. Let the magic unfold." A fifth user stated,“But nobody in the team understands Kannada.”

Last year, RCB made a smashing win over Punjab Kings, ending an 18-year wait to pick the IPL trophy for the first time.

On 26 March, Vijay Mallya addressed a message to new RCB owners, congratulating them over the deal. He recalled the time of RCB's establishment and said, "When I bought the franchise in 2008 for INR 450 crores, most people laughed at me and criticised my investment as a vanity project. Behind my much touted madnesses was building the Royal Challenge brand and hence I named the franchise RCB. Immensely gratifying to see my INR 450 crore investment grow to INR 16,500 crores.”

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Suggesting that his investment in RCB was one of the best decisions, he added,“RCB will always remain a part of my DNA with indelible memories including picking the young Virat Kohli who is now amongst the best in the World. To all RCB fans who came on board during my stewardship and beyond, a grateful thank you and please continue to support RCB the Lion of Bengaluru. Namaskara.”