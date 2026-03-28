MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post NMI Warns of High Temperatures Giving Way to Afternoon Rain This Thursday appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

The National Meteorological Institute (IMN) warned that this Thursday will be marked by high temperatures across much of Costa Rica, due to light cloud cover in the morning.

As meteorologist Rebeca Morera explained, these conditions will allow for a rapid rise in temperatures and a high heat index, especially in the Pacific region and the Central Valley.

“We continue to experience hot conditions across different regions of the country. The lack of cloud cover will allow for this rapid rise in temperatures,” Morera said.

Scattered clouds are expected in the Northern Zone and Limón this morning, with conditions clearing as the day progresses.

According to the Ultraviolet Radiation Index (URI), the following is expected by region:

. Central Valley: 13, very high UV exposure requiring extra protection; it is recommended to avoid being outdoors at midday.

. Northern Pacific: 12, very high UV exposure requiring extra protection; it is recommended to avoid being outdoors at midday.

. Northern, Central, and Southern Pacific regions: 10, high UV exposure; extra protection is recommended.

. Northern Caribbean: 9, high UV exposure; extra protection is recommended.

. Southern Caribbean: 8, high UV exposure; extra protection is recommended en la tarde

In the afternoon, moisture moving in from the Pacific Ocean, combined with accumulated heat, will promote cloud formation.

“Under these conditions, isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the Central and Southern Pacific,” Morera said.

Meanwhile, in the Central Valley, cloud cover will be concentrated in mountainous areas, with a chance of brief showers.

For its part, the Northern Pacific will remain under mostly stable conditions, with a lower probability of precipitation.

In the Northern Region and the Caribbean, partly cloudy skies are expected this afternoon, with a chance of scattered showers in mountainous areas.

The post NMI Warns of High Temperatures Giving Way to Afternoon Rain This Thursday appeared first on The Costa Rica News.