Stafili Wine Cafe Brings The Soul Of Greece To The Heart Of New York City

MENAFN - GetNews) Authentic Greek Wines, Heartful Cuisine, and an Unforgettable Atmosphere - Now Open Across Two Iconic NYC Locations in West Village and Tribeca

NEW YORK, NY - In the heart of two of Manhattan's most beloved neighborhoods, a new culinary gem has taken root - and it is redefining the city's wine bar scene one glass at a time. Stafili Wine Cafe, the Greek-inspired wine cafe now gracing both the West Village and Tribeca, has officially arrived to offer New Yorkers an unrivaled fusion of Hellenic hospitality, premium Greek wines, and heartful Mediterranean cuisine. With its cozy atmosphere, expertly curated menu, and celebrated Happy Hour running seven days a week, Stafili Wine Cafe is quickly becoming a destination that locals and visitors alike are making a part of their weekly ritual.

"Drink, Eat, Enjoy" is more than just a tagline at Stafili - it is a philosophy embedded into every corner of the experience. From the carefully selected bottles lining the shelves to the warm, welcoming smiles of a team that treats every guest like a neighbor, the cafe captures something rare in New York City dining: genuine warmth, paired with genuine excellence. More information can be found a .

A Taste of Greece, Served Right Here in New York

Greece has long held a revered place in the world of wine - a tradition stretching back over 6,500 years, making it one of the oldest wine-producing cultures on Earth. Stafili Wine Cafe channels this rich heritage into an accessible, contemporary setting designed for modern New Yorkers. The name "Stafili" itself is the Greek word for grape, a nod to the deep cultural roots that inspire every pour.

The wine list at Stafili is a thoughtfully assembled collection of Greece's finest varietals - from crisp, mineral-driven Assyrtiko from Santorini to the deep, structured Xinomavro of Naoussa and the food-friendly Agiorgitiko of Nemea. Whether you are a seasoned oenophile or a curious first-time explorer of Greek wine, the team at Stafili is passionate about guiding guests through an education in every sip. Each selection on the menu has been chosen not just for its quality, but for how beautifully it pairs with the food on offer - because at Stafili, wine and cuisine are two sides of the same story.

Cuisine That Feels Like Home

The kitchen at Stafili Wine Cafe is guided by a simple but powerful conviction: food should make you feel at home. Drawing inspiration from the bold, fresh flavors of the Greek table - olive oil, fresh herbs, fire-kissed vegetables, and proteins prepared with time-honored technique - the menu is a love letter to the Mediterranean. Each dish is crafted to complement the wines on offer, creating pairings that elevate both the food and the glass in your hand.

From mezze-style small plates ideal for sharing to more substantial offerings that anchor a full evening out, the menu suits every occasion - a quick weekday catch-up over wine and olives, a romantic dinner for two, or a leisurely Saturday gathering with friends. The kitchen philosophy mirrors the Greek tradition of hospitality, where the table is a place of connection, conversation, and celebration.

Happy Hour: Seven Days a Week, 3PM to 7PM

One of the most celebrated offerings at Stafili Wine Cafe is its legendary Happy Hour - running every single day of the week from 3PM to 7PM. In a city where weekend-only Happy Hours have become the norm, Stafili's commitment to daily specials is a welcome departure. Whether it is a Monday that needs softening or a Friday that deserves celebrating, Stafili's doors are open and the wine is flowing at special prices every afternoon.

This daily ritual of winding down with a well-poured glass of Greek wine and something delicious to eat has quickly made Stafili a neighborhood institution in both West Village and Tribeca. Regulars plan their afternoons around it. First-timers invariably return.

Two Iconic Locations Across Manhattan

Stafili Wine Cafe is proud to call two of New York City's most storied neighborhoods home. The West Village location, nestled at 796 Greenwich Street, New York, NY 10014 (Tel: 917-261-4283), sits along one of Manhattan's most charming and tree-lined streets - the kind of neighborhood where every block feels like it belongs in a film. The Tribeca location at 222 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013 (Tel: 646-707-0506) brings Stafili's warmth to one of the city's most architecturally rich and culturally vibrant districts.

Both locations are easily accessible and warmly invite guests to stop in, linger, and explore. You can find the West Village cafe on Google Maps at this link, and the Tribeca location at this link. Reservations can be made easily online at, where guests can also explore the menu, view the gallery, and stay updated on upcoming events and special tastings.

Hello, Neighbor - A Gathering Place for New York's Community

At its core, Stafili Wine Cafe is a neighborhood cafe. The "Hello, Neighbor" spirit that defines the brand is not just a marketing sentiment - it reflects the genuine warmth with which every guest is received. In a city that can sometimes feel anonymous and rushed, Stafili carves out a space where time slows down, conversations deepen, and connections are made over shared plates and honest wine.

The cafe regularly hosts special events, private gatherings, and curated wine tastings, all of which are announced through its website and social media channels. Guests are invited to subscribe to the Stafili newsletter for first access to event announcements, seasonal menu updates, and exclusive offers.

"We believe that food and wine should be savored and enjoyed in equal measure. Our goal is to bring the best of both worlds to every guest who walks through our doors - whether it is their first visit or their fiftieth." - Stafili Wine Cafe

About Stafili Wine Cafe

Stafili Wine Cafe is a Greek-inspired wine cafe with two locations in New York City - West Village (796 Greenwich Street) and Tribeca (222 West Broadway). Specializing in premium Greek wines and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, Stafili offers daily Happy Hour from 3PM to 7PM, seven days a week. The cafe is open for dine-in, with reservations available online. For more information, visit or follow along on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news, events, and specials.