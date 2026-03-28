Meitu's 2025 Globalisation Milestone: A Record 100M+ Overseas MAU Fueled By AI Transformation

MENAFN - GetNews) In 2025, Meitu, Inc. (Meitu) adhered to its "Productivity and Globalisation" strategy, with total revenues surging 28.8% YoY to RMB 3.86 billion. The company's core business – Photo, Video and Design Products – generated RMB 2.95 billion in revenue, a robust 41.6% YoY increase, accounting for 76.6% of total revenues. Non-IFRS Adjusted Net Profit – a key indicator of core operational performance – soared 64.7% YoY to RMB 965 million. The revenue and profit growth were primarily driven by the rapid adoption of AI Agents integrated into its product portfolio, leading to a significant surge in global paying subscribers.

Globalisation Milestones: Expanding Footprint in High-ARPU Regions

As of December 31, 2025, Meitu's paying subscribers reached 16.91 million, a substantial 34.1% YoY increase, and with an overall subscription rate of 6.1%, up 1.4 percentage points from 2024. For the productivity tools segment, paying subscribers surged 67.4% YoY to 2.16 million, while international paying subscribers more than doubled. And the majority of these new users were from high-ARPU regions including Europe, the Americas and East Asia, bolstering the sustainability of the company's international monetization efforts.

This landmark global growth is underpinned by the launch of its AI-native platform RoboNeo, which has been deployed across most of Meitu's product portfolio. RoboNeo's rapid global popularity stems from its complete reshaping of the interaction logic of traditional imaging products. Unlike Meitu's classic offerings including the Meitu app, BeautyCam and Wink, it adopts natural language interaction: users/creators only need to describe their needs in a single sentence, and the product automatically deciphers intentions, plans workflows and executes complex tasks, delivering one-stop solutions from photo retouching and design to video generation. This upgrades Meitu's service from single-function provision to scenario-based solutions that assist user decision-making.

As such, Meitu's product portfolio as a whole has gained robust global traction: the AI Group Photo feature drove the Meitu app MAU to a record high and attracted over 3 million new active users from European markets. The AI Snow feature fueled a significant surge in new user acquisition and enabled the Meitu app to top the category download rankings in the US for the first time. In addition, the Meitu app topped the overall App Store rankings in 52 countries and regions and the category rankings in 119 countries and regions; BeautyCam ranked first on the overall App Store rankings in 28 countries and regions and the category rankings in 62 countries and regions; and Wink secured the first position on the overall App Store rankings in 2 countries and regions and the category rankings in 25 countries and regions.

Alibaba Strategic Investment Reinforces Meitu's Leading Position in AI-Powered E-Commerce Design Solutions

In 2025, Meitu completed a USD 250 million convertible bond investment from Alibaba. Driven by strong ecological synergy, the partnership centers on domestic and international e-commerce, AI models and technologies, computing and cloud services, while exploring differentiated innovation projects to create unique experiences for users of their respective platforms.

Future Growth Catalysts: Global Expansion of AI Agent-Powered Creativity Tools

Powered by proprietary AI Agent technology, Meitu is unlocking new global growth momentum. Led by its multimodal AI Agent RoboNeo, the platform streamlines end-to-end creative workflows-including image generation, batch refinement, and layout production-greatly lowering content-creation barriers for individual creators, social influencers, and small businesses worldwide.

Already gaining rapid traction across multiple markets, Meitu's tools demonstrate strong cross-cultural adaptability. Going forward, Meitu will deeply embed AI Agent capabilities into a broader suite of productivity offerings, covering social content, brand marketing, and everyday creative design. With localized aesthetic optimization, Meitu will continue driving overseas user expansion, subscription conversion, and sustainable revenue growth.