Darryl Scotti And Big Yard Announce An A Cappella Remix Of Their Hit“State Of Mind,” Due Out April 3

Darryl Scotti and Big Yard announce the upcoming release of a reimagined a cappella version of their track“State Of Mind,” arriving April 3. This new rendition strips away traditional instrumentation, placing full focus on vocal harmony, texture, and storytelling.

Blending a cappella Americana with subtle jazz influences, the remix creates an intimate, roots-driven listening experience. Rich vocal layers carry the emotional landscape, evoking a cinematic sense of open-road reflection while maintaining an understated, organic groove. The arrangement draws comparisons to the warm, immersive vocal style of Pentatonix, while remaining grounded in Americana authenticity.

“With no heavy production, the voices carry the arrangement, creating a cinematic vibe that feels both grounded and uplifting,” says Scotti, founder of Big Yard.

Designed for AAA audiences,“State Of Mind” delivers a quiet yet powerful atmosphere that resonates with listeners seeking authenticity, mood, and depth. The track is well-suited for playlists such as Chill Americana, Indigo, and Pulse of Americana.

Set for release on April 3, the remix is expected to generate strong interest within the Americana community and beyond. It continues Big Yard's ongoing mission to create music that fosters connection, reflection, and social impact.

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Darryl Scotti and Big Yard - State Of Mind (feat. Larry Antonino & Jean-Baptiste Craipeau) [Remix]

Five Decades of Music, Purpose, and the Big Yard Movement







Having built a career spanning five decades, Darryl Scotti continues to write with purpose and relevance.

From his early days with Spiral Starecase-the group behind the 1969 hit“More Today Than Yesterday”-to his current work with Big Yard, Scotti has remained committed to creating songs that connect. What sets his recent work apart is its focus on today's emotional and social landscape.

Big Yard is more than a band; it serves as a platform for a socially conscious music movement centered on mental health, community healing, and human dignity. Scotti's work blends personal storytelling with themes of grief, division, and resilience, earning recognition for its authenticity and depth.

His 2026 Americana anthem“Poets and Heroes” reflects another dimension of that vision, honoring everyday individuals who quietly hold communities together. The track has been widely noted as one of his strongest recent compositions.

In a time of cultural division, Scotti continues to use melody and lyric to find common ground. Rather than leaning on nostalgia, he writes for the present moment-creating music that speaks to where people are now and what they're going through.