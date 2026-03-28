Best Dutch AI Visibility/GEO Tools That Provide Actionable Steps For Better Visibility (2026)

MENAFN - GetNews)The rise of AI search engines and generative AI is fundamentally changing how users find and consume information. Traditional web analytics are no longer sufficient in this context. GEO tools respond to this shift with platforms specifically designed to analyze AI search queries and AI-driven traffic - from prompts and generated answers to referrals and visibility within AI models.

1. Lumentir

The Dutch technology company Lumentir introduces a new feature in its AI visibility and GEO tool that provides organizations with insight into how visible they are across AI search platforms and assistants such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, AI Overviews, and others.

With the new AI traffic attribution solution, companies can go beyond tracking mentions, citations, sentiment, and more - they can now accurately analyze:



Which AI platforms are actually driving visitors

The revenue generated from this traffic How AI systems index their website



This new feature also introduces a well-known SEO metric - click-through rate (CTR) - but applied to AI search queries, which is unique in this rapidly growing market.

“Companies often don't know how they appear in AI-generated answers or how much traffic results from them,” says a spokesperson for Lumentir.“With our technology, we make this visible and measurable.”

The tool combines data analysis and machine learning to help organizations adapt their digital strategies to the AI era. Users gain insights into:



How often their brand or content is mentioned in AI-generated answers

Which prompts (search queries) lead to visibility

A list of concrete, actionable steps to improve discoverability How AI-driven traffic behaves compared to traditional search traffic



The launch comes at a time when more and more companies are becoming dependent on AI platforms for traffic and brand visibility. Lumentir positions itself as one of the first Dutch players fully focused on this rapidly growing domain.

About Lumentir

Lumentir is a Netherlands-based technology company specializing in AI visibility and GEO solutions. The company helps organizations worldwide understand, measure, and optimize their presence in AI search assistants.

2. PromptWatch

PromptWatch also combines advanced data analysis with AI monitoring, enabling organizations to optimize their strategies around AI interactions. With PromptWatch, users gain insights into:



Prompt analysis: which search queries lead to maximum visibility

Brand mentions in AI: how often and in what context the brand or content appears

Optimization advice: concrete steps to become more discoverable and relevant on AI platforms Comparison of AI vs. traditional traffic: insights into differences and overlap between AI-driven traffic and regular online channels



PromptWatch responds to the growing dependence of companies on AI platforms for reach, brand visibility, and conversion, positioning itself as one of the first Dutch tools fully focused on measuring and optimizing AI-driven visibility.

About PromptWatch

PromptWatch is a Netherlands-based technology company specializing in GEO solutions, with its headquarters in Amsterdam.