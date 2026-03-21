Israel Says Struck Iranian Ballistic Missile Facility In Tehran

MENAFN - Jordan Times) OCCUPIED JERUSALEM - The Israeli military on Saturday said its forces struck ballistic missile production facilities belonging to Iran's Revolutionary Guards in overnight attacks on Tehran.

"Facilities utilised for the production of critical components for the development of ballistic missiles belonging to the Iranian regime's security apparatus were targeted," the military said.

The strikes hit a central Guards' compound, a missile components production facility, and a separate compound belonging to Iran's defence ministry, it said.

"The strikes significantly degrade the Iranian terror regime's capabilities to continue producing critical components for ballistic missiles at these sites," the military said.

The US and Israel launched their joint campaign against Iran on February 28, saying they seek to dismantle the country's ballistic missile capabilities, alongside its nuclear facilities.