Casa Cubana Brings Authentic Cuban Flavor To Weddings, Corporate Events, And Private Parties Across New Jersey And New York

MENAFN - GetNews) Recognized for its flavorful cuisine and family-style service, Casa Cubana Catering continues to grow as a trusted event catering company across New Jersey and New York.

Jersey City, NJ - March 27, 2026 - Casa Cubana, a Jersey City–based event catering company, is bringing authentic Cuban cuisine and full-service catering to weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations throughout New Jersey and New York. Known for its vibrant flavors, versatile menu, and personalized approach, the family-owned business has become a trusted choice for hosts seeking memorable food experiences and seamless event service across the Tri-State area.







In a region known for its diverse and competitive culinary scene, Casa Cubana has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional food while maintaining the warmth and hospitality of a family kitchen. The company also specializes in catering for Bar Mitzvahs, birthday celebrations, graduation parties, holiday gatherings, and backyard events of all sizes.

A Family Business Built on Tradition

What truly sets Casa Cubana Catering apart is its strong foundation as a family business rooted in Cuban culinary tradition. Inspired by their grandmother's cooking, the team continues to share recipes and flavors that have been passed down through generations.

The company's story began with memories of family gatherings where traditional dishes filled the table and music set the atmosphere. Those experiences continue to influence the Casa Cubana philosophy today: great food brings people together and turns events into lasting memories.

From slow-roasted lechón to comforting classics like ropa vieja, empanadas, and rice and beans, Casa Cubana's menu celebrates authentic Cuban flavors while offering flexibility for modern events and diverse guest preferences.

Catering for Every Occasion

Casa Cubana Catering offers full-service event catering designed to make hosting simple and enjoyable. Whether clients are planning an elegant wedding reception, a corporate luncheon, or a lively backyard celebration, the team works closely with each host to create a customized menu and service plan that fits the event's vision and budget.

The company's experienced catering coordinator and executive chef guide clients through the planning process from start to finish, helping them select menu options, coordinate with venues, and ensure every detail is handled professionally. For clients seeking a more personalized experience, Casa Cubana also offers chef table tastings to help finalize menus before the big event.

In addition to food preparation, the company can provide serving staff, banquet support, and event rentals to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience for both hosts and guests.

Authentic Flavor Meets Versatile Menus

While Casa Cubana Catering is widely known for its authentic Cuban cuisine, its menu extends well beyond traditional favorites. The catering team offers a wide variety of appetizers, salads, sides, desserts, and customizable packages designed to accommodate different event styles, dietary preferences, and guest counts.

This versatility has helped the company become a popular catering partner for a wide range of events across New Jersey and New York, from intimate private gatherings to large-scale corporate functions and weddings.

A Growing Catering Favorite in the Tri-State Area

As demand for unique culinary experiences continues to grow, Casa Cubana has steadily expanded its presence throughout the region. By combining authentic cultural flavors with professional event coordination and personalized service, the company continues to stand out as a trusted event catering partner for hosts who want both quality cuisine and peace of mind.

For anyone planning an upcoming celebration, Casa Cubana Catering offers the opportunity to bring authentic Cuban flavor and family-style hospitality to the table.

To learn more about Casa Cubana Catering, explore menu options, or inquire about event availability, visit







About Casa Cubana

Casa Cubana is a family-owned food business based in Jersey City, New Jersey, offering both a neighborhood café and full-service catering for customers across New Jersey, New York, and the Tri-State area. Known for its authentic Cuban cuisine and warm, family-style hospitality, Casa Cubana specializes in catering for weddings, corporate events, Bar Mitzvahs, private parties, and special celebrations of all sizes. Inspired by generations of family recipes passed down from their grandmother, the team combines traditional Cuban flavors with modern event planning expertise to create memorable dining experiences. With customizable menus, professional staff, and a commitment to quality, Casa Cubana Catering helps hosts bring people together through exceptional food and personalized service.