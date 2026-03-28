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AAFT School Of Fashion & Design Presents Spectacular Fashion Show At 14Th Global Festival Of Journalism & AVGC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The grand finale of the 14th Global Festival of Journalism & AVGC Noida 2026 concluded on a vibrant and stylish note with a spectacular Fashion Show presented by the AAFT School of Fashion & Design at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The event showcased creativity, innovation, and artistic excellence, leaving the audience mesmerized.
The show featured an excellent collection of original designs and meticulously crafted garments created by the talented students of AAFT. The runway came alive with contemporary themes, rich textures, innovative cuts, and a perfect blend of traditional and modern aesthetics. The presentation reflected months of hard work, dedication, and professional grooming imparted by the institution.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, appreciated the students and faculty for their remarkable efforts. He said,“Fashion is a powerful medium of expression and cultural dialogue. The creativity and professionalism displayed by the students of AAFT School of Fashion & Design demonstrate that they are ready to contribute meaningfully to the global fashion industry. Such platforms during international festivals encourage confidence, innovation, and excellence.”
The event was graced by distinguished guests including Fatima Rouhikiya, Data Scientist; Kimia Rouhikiya, Digital Marketing Specialist; Shabnam Taliby, Fashion Artist; and Dr. Leila Mostofi of Lilly Centre from Iran. Their presence added prestige to the occasion, and they applauded the originality and finishing of the garments presented on the runway.
Dr. Himani Choudhary, Director of AAFT School of Fashion & Design, expressed her pride in the students' achievements and emphasized the importance of practical exposure in shaping future designers. Media Consultant Ankit Nagpal was also present and appreciated the coordination and professional presentation of the show.
The fashion showcase not only marked a grand conclusion to the festival but also highlighted AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative talent and promoting art, culture, and innovation at an international level.
The evening ended with applause, appreciation, and a renewed commitment to excellence in fashion and design education.
The show featured an excellent collection of original designs and meticulously crafted garments created by the talented students of AAFT. The runway came alive with contemporary themes, rich textures, innovative cuts, and a perfect blend of traditional and modern aesthetics. The presentation reflected months of hard work, dedication, and professional grooming imparted by the institution.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of Noida Film City, appreciated the students and faculty for their remarkable efforts. He said,“Fashion is a powerful medium of expression and cultural dialogue. The creativity and professionalism displayed by the students of AAFT School of Fashion & Design demonstrate that they are ready to contribute meaningfully to the global fashion industry. Such platforms during international festivals encourage confidence, innovation, and excellence.”
The event was graced by distinguished guests including Fatima Rouhikiya, Data Scientist; Kimia Rouhikiya, Digital Marketing Specialist; Shabnam Taliby, Fashion Artist; and Dr. Leila Mostofi of Lilly Centre from Iran. Their presence added prestige to the occasion, and they applauded the originality and finishing of the garments presented on the runway.
Dr. Himani Choudhary, Director of AAFT School of Fashion & Design, expressed her pride in the students' achievements and emphasized the importance of practical exposure in shaping future designers. Media Consultant Ankit Nagpal was also present and appreciated the coordination and professional presentation of the show.
The fashion showcase not only marked a grand conclusion to the festival but also highlighted AAFT's commitment to nurturing creative talent and promoting art, culture, and innovation at an international level.
The evening ended with applause, appreciation, and a renewed commitment to excellence in fashion and design education.
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