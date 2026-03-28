Brands For Less Launches Initiative To Support Small Businesses Across UAE

Dubai-based retail giant Brands For Less has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting the UAE's small business ecosystem that could actually make a difference where it matters.

Running across March 25 and 26, the programme is designed to open doors for entrepreneurs and SMEs who are currently navigating a more complex and, in many cases, more uncertain economic environment.

Taking to its social media, Brands For Less shared the following message,“If you're in the UAE and need support, we're here to listen. Whether you have a small business, a concept, or know someone who does, reach out. No big process. No pressure. Just real stories from real people.”

Within hours, hundreds of comments and shares followed, with residents not only applauding the initiative but actively participating in it. Other brands have also been tagging their favourite homegrown businesses, calling attention to concepts they believe deserve visibility, and in many ways, doing exactly what the initiative set out to do: creating a network.

Brands For Less is actively inviting small business owners, homegrown concepts and early-stage entrepreneurs to reach out, start a conversation and explore ways in which they can be supported.

One of the most tangible opportunities within this is the possibility of being featured within BFL Café locations, which instantly places smaller brands in front of a large and ready customer base. For many small ventures, that kind of visibility is often the hardest thing to access.

By opening itself up to referrals, collaborations and direct engagement, the company is also creating a pathway for smaller businesses to find their footing without the usual barriers that come with scaling.

Access to shelf space, customer exposure and even informal mentorship can often be the difference between a business that merely survives and one that grows. In a landscape where financing can be restrictive, this kind of ecosystem support comes as a more sustainable solution.

Founded by Toufic Kreidieh in 1996, the company began as a single store in Lebanon with a vision to make quality brands accessible. Nearly three decades later, with a strong presence across the GCC and recent expansion into markets like Qatar, the company is now in a position to extend the kind of opportunity it once needed.

This initiative, in many ways, reflects that journey, using scale and infrastructure to support the same spirit of entrepreneurship that shaped its own beginnings.

The timing also matters. While the UAE continues to position itself as a hub for innovation and enterprise, small businesses are feeling the pressure of broader global economic shifts, from credit constraints to rising operational costs.

In this context, support from the private sector becomes less of an add-on and more of a necessity. When larger, established players step in to create platforms for smaller ones, it creates a ripple effect that strengthens the ecosystem as a whole.

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