Emirates Launches 24/7 Pet Travel Support: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Travelling overseas is rarely a simple task, even for adults, so it's easy to imagine the toll it may take on our furry companions. For pet owners in the UAE planning an international move, the responsibility extends far beyond flight bookings and luggage shipments.

To make that process a tad bit easier, Emirates has introduced an upgraded version of its pet transport service, formalising a dedicated, round-the-clock support system designed to streamline how animals travel across its global network. Here's how it works:

The airline's latest update builds on its existing Emirates Pets service under Emirates SkyCargo, but with a key addition: a specialised 24/7 pet travel team based in Dubai.

This team manages the process end-to-end, from initial booking requests and route planning to paperwork checks, crate approvals, transit handling in Dubai and final delivery at the destination.

For pet owners, especially those relocating under tight timelines, this centralised support aims to reduce uncertainty in what is often a highly fragmented process.

The move also comes at a time when global travel disruptions and evolving regulations have made pet transport more complex, requiring closer coordination between airlines, authorities, and pet owners.

Despite growing demand for pet-friendly travel, the airline has not changed one key policy: most pets still do not travel in the passenger cabin.

Instead, animals such as dogs, cats and birds travel either on select short routes on the same aircraft as their owners, or more commonly for international journeys, as air cargo through Emirates SkyCargo. Exceptions are limited to trained service dogs and, on certain routes, falcons.

According to the airline, pets travelling via cargo are placed in temperature-controlled, pressurised compartments designed specifically for animals. In Dubai, they are handled through dedicated animal care facilities with access to trained staff and veterinary services.

The newly formalised service focuses on improving how the pet travel journey is managed.

Some notable features of the upgraded service include:

A 24/7 specialist team to review pet details, including breed, weight, medical records and crate specifications Pre-travel approvals, including“OK to forward” clearances from destination airports Purpose-built transit areas in Dubai with professional animal care staff Access to premium, door-to-door logistics solutions in select markets through partner services

For many residents, this addresses one of the biggest stress points in pet relocation: aligning paperwork and airline requirements to destination rules within tight timelines.

While the airline manages transport logistics, responsibility for compliance still lies with the owner. And in the UAE, this process is already tightly regulated.

According to Noble Veterinary Clinic, pets must have ISO-compliant microchips, up-to-date vaccinations (including rabies) and health certificates issued by a Ministry-approved veterinarian. Export and import permits are mandatory and many documents are valid for only a limited period, sometimes as little as 7 to 30 days.

As a result, early planning remains critical. Many residents choose to work with relocation specialists to ensure documentation, medical checks and travel bookings align precisely.

This is particularly important in a country where animal welfare laws are becoming increasingly stringent. Under regulations set by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), pet owners are legally responsible for the wellbeing of their animals.

Abandoning a pet in the UAE is classified as a criminal offence, with penalties including fines and potential jail time. With expanding digital traceability systems across the Emirates, authorities can now link animals directly back to their registered owners.

For UAE residents, structured measures such as these mean that a smooth transition for their animal companion is no longer just a matter of convenience but also demands firm accountability.

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