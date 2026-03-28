Dubai World Cup 2026: A Milliner's Guide To Race-Day Fashion

The Dubai World Cup is far more than a race day. It is one of the most iconic moments in Dubai's social calendar where sport, fashion and culture meet in spectacular style.

Over the years, it has also become deeply intertwined with my own journey as a milliner living and working in the UAE, and a week that continues to inspire me year after year.

When I first established my millinery brand in Dubai, I could never have imagined how much this city would influence and shape my creative path. Dubai celebrates ambition, elegance and individuality, and over time, I have been fortunate to build a wonderful reputation here creating hats and headpieces for ladies and gents attending some of the most stylish events in the UAE and around the world.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

From my studio in Dubai, my work has travelled internationally to race meetings such as Royal Ascot, the Breeders' Cup and the Melbourne Cup, yet there is something special about designing for the Dubai World Cup.

The week leading up to the race is always one of the most exciting and busiest moments of the year. Amid fittings, finishing touches and the last delicate hand stitches that go into a hat for race day, I always try to steal a quiet moment in the morning to visit the track.

Watching the horses during their morning exercise as the sun rises over Meydan is incredibly inspiring. There is a calm beauty to those early hours with the rhythm of the horses, the golden sunlight stretching across the tracks, and the quiet anticipation of the extraordinary event that will unfold later in the week.

Those mornings often spark ideas. Inspiration can come from the most unexpected places - the movement of a horse, the elegance of a silhouette, the colours of the sunrise and the nature that surrounds us. In the midst of an incredibly busy week, those moments bring everything back to the heart of why I fell in love with millinery in the first place.

Fashion has always been an essential part of racing tradition, and millinery sits proudly at the centre of that heritage. A beautifully made hat has the power to transform an outfit and express personality, confidence and joy. Over the years, it has been a pleasure to see so many women wearing my designs at the Dubai World Cup, embracing the elegance and theatre that make race day fashion so special.

Another great privilege has been being invited to serve as a judge at the Style Stakes at the Dubai World Cup, as well as judging the Super Saturday fashion events in the lead-up to the big race over the past few years.

Standing on the judging panel offers a completely different perspective on the day. You see the excitement, individuality, and pride people bring to their race-day looks, and it reminds you of how much style and creativity are part of the spirit of this remarkable event.

This year felt particularly meaningful with the introduction of the Millinery Collective, a wonderful initiative that mirrors the long-standing traditions seen at Royal Ascot and shines a spotlight on the craft of hat-making. For those of us who dedicate ourselves to this art form, it was a truly proud moment to see millinery celebrated in such a way.

It also holds special significance for me. Recently, I had the honour of becoming the first milliner based in the UAE to be invited to take part in the Royal Ascot Millinery Collective, an extraordinary group of chosen designers by creative director Daniel Fletcher, showcasing the art of millinery at one of the world's most prestigious racing events. To represent Dubai and the UAE within that circle was incredibly meaningful and an incredibly proud moment.

The Dubai World Cup has given me unforgettable memories, remarkable opportunities and endless inspiration. As a milliner who has built her craft and career here in Dubai, being part of the fashion story that surrounds this extraordinary event, both as a designer and as a Style Stake judge, is something I feel immensely proud of.

McDermott is a hat designer

How Sheikh Mohammed created Dubai World Cup 2026, 'home team' known in global horse races Dubai World Cup 2026: Your ultimate guide to races, experiences and prices Food, fashion, horseracing: How Dubai World Cup became city's biggest social spectacle