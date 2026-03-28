Iraq Reaffirms Firm Rejection Of Attacks On Gulf States, Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Baghdad: Iraq has reiterated its unequivocal rejection of any attacks or targeting of Gulf countries and Jordan, emphasising that Arab security is an integral part of its own national security and that regional stability serves the shared interests of all.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to a balanced foreign policy rooted in cooperation, mutual respect, and de-escalation, aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.

The ministry underscored that Iraqi authorities continue to take necessary measures to address security challenges within constitutional and legal frameworks.

It also highlighted ongoing coordination between Iraqi security agencies and their regional and international counterparts, including readiness to exchange intelligence on potential threats originating from Iraqi territory.

Iraq further stressed its firm rejection of any use of its territory as a launchpad for attacks against other nations, reiterating its full commitment to safeguarding sovereignty, strengthening regional ties, and preventing any actions that could undermine regional peace and stability.