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Jordan Reports Three Iranian Missiles Targeting Its Territory

Jordan Reports Three Iranian Missiles Targeting Its Territory


2026-03-28 12:45:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: The Jordan Armed Forces announced Friday that the country was targeted by three missiles originating from Iran over the past 24 hours.

The military's General Command said the Royal Air Force intercepted and destroyed two missiles, while a third struck eastern Jordan after evading air defenses.

Separately, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson said relevant units handled four reports over the past 24 hours involving falling debris and projectiles.

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The Peninsula

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