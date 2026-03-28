Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
G7 Urges Safe Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz

G7 Urges Safe Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz


2026-03-28 12:45:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven have called for the restoration of safe freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting in France on Friday, the ministers stressed the need to limit the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilians and critical infrastructure.

They also highlighted the importance of coordination and international partnerships to mitigate economic shocks, including disruptions to global supply chains in energy, fertilizers and trade.

The ministers warned that such disruptions have direct consequences for populations worldwide.

They further called for an immediate halt to attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the ongoing conflict.

MENAFN28032026000063011010ID1110912026



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search