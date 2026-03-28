G7 Urges Safe Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven have called for the restoration of safe freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

In a joint statement issued after a meeting in France on Friday, the ministers stressed the need to limit the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilians and critical infrastructure.

They also highlighted the importance of coordination and international partnerships to mitigate economic shocks, including disruptions to global supply chains in energy, fertilizers and trade.

The ministers warned that such disruptions have direct consequences for populations worldwide.

They further called for an immediate halt to attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the ongoing conflict.