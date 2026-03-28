Arab Parliament Condemns Iranian Attacks On Arab Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab Parliament condemned on Friday the continued systematic Iranian attacks against a number of Arab countries, stressing that they constitute a flagrant violation of all rules of international law and the principles of the UN Charter, and represent a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement, President of the Arab Parliament Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi explained that the blatant attacks carried out by Iran against a number of Arab countries since the beginning of the war, using missiles and drones, reflect a repeated hostile approach that disregards the sanctity of national sovereignty and the safety of civilians.

He added that the targeting of infrastructure facilities and the resulting loss of innocent lives reflect a determination to spread chaos and destabilize the region.

The Arab Parliament held the Iranian regime fully responsible for these actions, calling on the international community to uphold its legal, political, and moral responsibilities and take a firm and immediate stance to halt these violations and put an end to Iran's aggressive policies against Arab states, which pose a threat to regional and international peace and security.

Al Yamahi also reiterated the Arab Parliament's full and unequivocal support for all legitimate measures taken by the targeted Arab states to preserve their security and stability, protect their sovereignty, and defend their territories and the resources of their people, in accordance with international law and the right of self-defense.