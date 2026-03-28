Egyptian FM Discusses US-Iran Talks With Turkish, Pakistani Counterparts

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Badr Abdelatty, held two phone calls with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Turkiye's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, to discuss rapidly evolving developments and military escalation in the region, as well as joint efforts to initiate a direct negotiation track between the United States and Iran.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the discussions included an exchange of views and assessments on the repercussions of the regional escalation, alongside ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote diplomacy and dialogue.

Abdelatty stressed the need for coordinated regional and international efforts to contain the situation, affirming that de-escalation and diplomatic solutions remain the only viable path to addressing the current crisis.

He expressed hope that joint Egyptian-Turkish-Pakistani efforts would help reduce tensions and launch a gradual de-escalation process leading to an end to the conflict.

The three ministers agreed to maintain intensive coordination and consultations in the coming days to support efforts to restore regional stability and prevent further expansion of the conflict.