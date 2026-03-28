Moci Reaffirms Commitment To Market Stability And Consumer Protection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCl) is committed to maintaining market stability and protecting consumer rights.

In a post on its X platform, yesterday the Ministry urged the public to report market violations to help maintain market stability and protect consumer rights.

“If you notice any unjustified price increases, exploitative practices, or suspicious commercial activities, please report them to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry immediately. Contact us at 16001 or through the Ministry of Commerce and Industry App,” it stated.

It added,“We encourage you to report immediately if you notice – unjustified price increases, exploitation or monopolistic practices, and suspicious commercial activities.”

In an info graphic shared with the post the Ministry explained that public cooperation helps regulate the market, protect consumers, and promote fairness in commercial transactions. Reports, inquiries and suggestions can be submitted through official channels which include the app available on the iPhone App Store and Google Play Store platforms.

Recently, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry confirmed that its Operations Center operates 24/7 to monitor markets, receive reports and complaints, and ensure rapid and efficient response and resolution.

Between February 28 and March 22, 2026 intensive inspection campaigns were carried out with the participation of 318 inspectors, in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality. A total of 49,756 emergency inspection orders were executed, 80 commercial establishments were found in violation, and two were shut down, according to Operations Center statistics.

These campaigns aim to ensure compliance with laws and regulations, guarantee the availability of essential goods, monitor adherence to pricing, maintain market stability, and oversee stock levels.

During the same period, the Operations Center received 408 complaints, all of which were addressed within less than 24 hours, achieving a 100 percent response rate.

Complaint handling procedures begin with receiving and verifying the complaint, followed by detecting and recording violations, and ultimately taking legal action against violators.

The Ministry reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to protecting consumer rights and providing a fair and supportive business environment, contributing to balanced market dynamics and ensuring market stability and sustainability.

Qatar ranks 19th globally in the Food System Resilience Index reflecting the strength of the country's food system and the efficiency of its supply chains.

The national industries play a vital role in supporting market stability and enhancing food security. The industrial sector currently includes more than 138 national food factories operating efficiently to supply the local market.

Domestic production has seen notable growth, with the number of national products exceeding 2,000 in last year, representing a 9 percent increase compared to 2024.