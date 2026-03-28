Mental Preparedness Key As Students Resume In-Person Classes Next Week

Following the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's announcement of a phased return to in-person learning, with full attendance set to resume next Sunday, public school principals and education experts highlighted the importance of psychological readiness in ensuring a smooth and effective transition after the Eid al-Fitr break.

They stressed that returning to school goes beyond simply resuming lessons; it requires restoring students' mental balance and daily discipline, particularly amid current regional conditions. Psychological stability, they noted, is fundamental to academic success, as students who feel secure are better able to focus and engage. Schools are also adopting flexible learning approaches to accommodate individual differences and promote positive interaction.

This comes as schools prepare for the mid-second term examinations beginning April 12, a period that demands significant academic readiness and practice from students.

Abdullah Mohamed al-Nuaimi, principal of Muaz bin Jabal Primary School for Boys, underlined the need for additional support for younger students.“Distance learning requires intensified efforts to prepare primary students psychologically, given their need for continuous support and interaction, even in a virtual environment,” he said. He added that fostering a positive, encouraging atmosphere helps students feel safe and reduces anxiety associated with a temporary separation from the traditional classroom setting.

Al-Nuaimi noted that the school is gradually preparing students for their return, with teachers ready to provide the necessary support.

Educational expert Sultan al-Kuwari emphasised that mental preparation is as crucial as academic readiness.“Students who feel reassured and stable are better able to understand and engage, while anxiety can hinder performance,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of gradually re-establishing routines, noting that organising sleep schedules and reducing screen time can significantly improve readiness. Parents, he added, play a key role in helping children transition back to regular classroom routines.

Hassan Dibsan al-Qahtani, principal of Al Wakra Secondary School for Boys, stressed the importance of planning and responsibility among older students.“Secondary students must take their studies seriously and use this period to implement clear, comprehensive study plans,” he said, adding that prioritising understanding over memorisation is essential for better performance in the upcoming exams.

Meanwhile, educators also pointed to the critical role of families, noting that the home environment has increasingly become an extension of the classroom. Parental support and a structured home setting, they said, are vital in maintaining both psychological well-being and academic progress.