Archeological Sites A Testimony To The Rich History Of Qatar's Human Activities

MENAFN - Gulf Times) While Qatar has been renowned globally for its modern achievements in sports, the economy, politics, and peacemaking, the country has a rich history of thriving human activity that is evident in various archaeological sites across different parts of the country. These sites, with most of them open for visitors free of charge, offer deep insights into the rich history of the country and human activities that flourished across its lands, especially the coastal areas, where the country fostered vigorous trade routes across the region and the inhabitants maintained an active exchange of culture and trade with other peoples.

The oldest archaeological sites in Qatar with human activity date back to possibly 3000 BC and are located on Al Khor Island, as evidence suggests the area was used as a seasonal industrial site for producing purple shellfish dye, as well as for fishing and pearling expeditions.

This site on Bin Ghannam Island is commonly known as the Purple Island today, a name that may be attributed to the dye industry at that time. It is considered one of the most attractive ecological sites in the country, with its immense mangroves that host a considerable number of migratory birds during the winter months.

Besides, Al Khor Historical Towers is a group of three defensive watchtowers dating back to the 19th century. These towers are cylindrical stone structures measuring around 4m in diameter with 60cm-thick walls, built as part of a defensive system, as the city was a key fishing and pearl-diving hub until the early 20th century.

Wadi Debayan (Wadi al-Dabay'an), located north-west of Qatar, south of the historic town of Al Zubara, is considered an archaeological site of occupation. The findings there suggest evidence of early human settlement, burial sites, and trade, mostly with Mesopotamia (modern-day Iraq). Excavations there revealed flint tools, pottery, and evidence of a 6,500-year-old pearl bead.

According to specialists in the field, the findings suggest a Late Stone Age (Neolithic) occupation of this site, dated to between 6000 and 3500 BC. However, this site was abandoned around 2500 BC due to several natural changes that made it unfit for human activities.

Al Zubara is considered the largest archaeological site in Qatar and a Unesco World Heritage site since 2013. The place was known to be a thriving pearl-diving and trading town during the 18th century AD. There, Al Zubara Fort, built in 1938 by Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim al-Thani, used to serve as a coast guard station with its one-meter-thick walls to protect against invaders and keep the interior cool.

Besides, the site includes remains of mosques, residential palaces, courtyard houses, date presses, a market and a harbour. The place is a key witness to early urban and social development in Qatar in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Murwab Archaeological Site, located northwest of Qatar, is considered an early Islamic settlement of the 9th century. The sites feature the ruins around 250 stone-built houses, two mosques, and a graveyard.

In September 2025, the site was officially listed on the Arab Register of Architectural and Urban Heritage, as it provides a unique insight into rural life and trade, as well as architectural development during that period, before it was eventually abandoned.

Al Jassasiya Rock Carving Site, located around 60km north of Doha, hosts the largest number of rock carvings in the country made within the past 250 years according to some estimates, which mainly feature cup marks in abstract motifs in various geometric shapes, including rows, rosettes, and stars, in addition to carvings of different figures, such as boats, animal figures, and mysterious symbols and signs.

Around 900 carvings were catalogued from this site in 1974. Some of these carvings may relate to marine activities such as navigation, folk practices, or social games. The site is considered a rare specimen of rock art in the Gulf region. However, the real age of these carvings is subject to debate, with estimates ranging from as early as 4000 BC to the 18th century.

Al Rakiyat Fort, located on the northwest coast of Qatar, around 115km from Doha, between Zubara and Al Ruwais, features a 28 x 22m rectangular fort built of mud and limestone.

It shows an example of traditional defence methods to protect the area's water resources, as some wells were discovered there. Archaeological findings and coins suggest a date of around 749- 846 AD, but more accurate archaeological evidence suggests the mid-18th century.