Heavy Rains, Gusty Winds Countrywide

MoI issues safety warnings, urges caution as storm affects daily life

Heavy rains and thunderstorms swept across much of the country yesterday, bringing moderate to intense downpours, strong winds, and reduced visibility that disrupted daily routines and slowed traffic in several areas.

Commuters and motorists were among the most affected, with many slowing down and exercising extra caution due to the rapidly changing conditions.

The Qatar Meteorology Department said the unstable weather is likely to continue until early today. In its daily report, it said that conditions inshore until 6am today will be hazy to cloudy, with periods of moderate to heavy rain and possible thunderstorms, along with poor visibility and strong winds.

The department cautioned that reduced visibility at sea, combined with gusty winds, could pose risks to maritime operations. Offshore winds are forecast to be slightly stronger, blowing at 20 to 30 knots and gusting to similar peak levels during thundery rain.

Despite the intensity of the weather, officials stressed that the current conditions are part of a known seasonal pattern. In a Qatar News Agency report, Meteorology Department director Abdulla Mohammed al-Mannai said the disturbances are linked to“Al Sarayat,” a transitional weather phenomenon typical at the end of winter.

Al-Mannai explained that Al Sarayat usually begins in the final third of March and can extend until mid-May. It is marked by the rapid formation of cumulonimbus clouds over short periods, leading to sudden thunderstorms that may be heavy and are often accompanied by strong downdrafts capable of stirring dust in localised areas.

He said the term“Al Sarayat” reflects the phenomenon's intermittent nature, which frequently occurs in the evening and late at night. The pattern, he noted, is well documented in Qatar's climate and does not pose any unusual cause for concern.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) issued a series of safety guidelines, urging the public to remain cautious and follow official advice amid the unstable weather. To Page 12

Motorists have been advised to avoid sudden overtaking and to apply brakes gradually on wet roads. Ensuring that windshield wipers and vehicle lights are functioning properly is also essential. Drivers are urged to avoid roads affected by water accumulation and to stay away from tunnels and low-lying areas during flooding.

The ministry stressed that driving through puddles poses serious risks and should be strictly avoided. In the event of hail or worsening weather, motorists are advised to pull over in a safe location and remain inside their vehicles. Motorcyclists, meanwhile, have been urged not to ride under such conditions due to increased danger.

At home, MoI said residents are encouraged to remain indoors in safe areas, keep windows securely closed and ensure children are kept away from rooftops and balconies. It also highlighted the importance of avoiding exposed areas and staying clear of glass surfaces during storms.

Electrical safety is another key concern, according to MoI. Residents are advised not to handle electrical outlets or devices with wet hands and to unplug non-essential appliances during severe weather. Staying away from streetlight poles and electrical boxes was also emphasised.

For those in outdoor settings, including campsite owners, authorities recommended securing tents and belongings and avoiding exposed locations, particularly during strong winds or hail.

The ministry further urged the public to rely only on official information channels and refrain from sharing rumours or unverified content, noting that responsible behaviour contributes to overall public safety.

Earlier, Gulf Times reported that the country was expected to experience heavy rainfall yesterday and today, in line with forecasts issued by the meteorology department.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Municipality stressed that it is ready to respond to rain-related incidents. Water tankers have been deployed at full capacity, while municipalities are closely monitoring conditions through the Unified Operations Centre.

In a statement posted on X yesterday, the ministry said it is co-ordinating with the Meteorology Department, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) and other relevant entities to ensure swift responses to public reports, particularly those involving water accumulation.

The co-ordinated efforts aim to enhance safety for residents and citizens while maintaining smooth traffic flow across affected areas as the country continues to experience unstable weather conditions.