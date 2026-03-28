Ministry Of Public Health Issues Guidelines For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued guidelines for periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, urging residents to remain indoors and avoid going out except when absolutely necessary.

The ministry advised the public to closely monitor weather updates and follow instructions issued by official authorities.

It strongly warned against walking or swimming in floodwaters to prevent exposure to contaminants and harmful microbes.

blade-->

The MoPH also cautioned against touching metal objects in open areas during thunderstorms and stressed the importance of drying damp areas inside homes to prevent mould growth.

Residents are urged to ensure food safety and discard any items that may have been exposed to flood or rainwater.

The ministry highlighted the need to keep drinking water tanks securely covered at all times, recommending disinfection with chlorine and thorough cleaning if any change in water taste or colour is detected.

Additionally, it called for the prompt removal of stagnant water inside or around homes to prevent the spread of insects and pests, and emphasised the importance of regular handwashing and personal hygiene, particularly after contact with floodwater.