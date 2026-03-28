'Limit Social Media Exposure To Manage Anxiety During Uncertainty'

Qatar residents should limit constant exposure to social media during regional developments as excessive news consumption can heighten anxiety and impact overall mental well-being, according to clinical psychologist Dr Naif al-Mutawa. Speaking to 'Gulf Times' in a recent webinar on wartime stress management, al-Mutawa highlighted the impact of continuous digital exposure on mental health, describing it as a key factor in increasing stress levels.

“We're living in a time where information is constant, and that can easily become overwhelming,” he said.“Overexposure can lead to what we call 'psychological flooding', where the nervous system is continuously activated.”

Al-Mutawa explained that many of the emotional responses people are currently experiencing, including anxiety, irritability, difficulty concentrating and disrupted sleep, are natural reactions to uncertainty.“What most people are experiencing right now is actually very human,” he said.“These are not signs that something is wrong with you, but signs that your mind and body are trying to adapt to uncertainty.”

He noted that repeatedly checking for updates, particularly distressing content such as videos or breaking news, can amplify anxiety.“When we continuously check for updates or replay distressing scenarios in our minds, we escalate the anxiety,” he said.“At some point, more information stops being helpful and starts increasing stress.”

Drawing from personal experience, al-Mutawa emphasised the importance of recognising individual limits in media consumption.“I know for me, certain types of content trigger stress, so I avoid them,” he said.“Ask yourself, does checking the news help me or hurt me? If it's hurting you, then you are harming yourself by continuing to engage with it.”

Experts recommend setting clear boundaries around news consumption, such as checking updates at specific times rather than continuously.“I usually recommend relying on a few trusted sources instead of endless scrolling,” al-Mutawa said.“Stepping away from the news is not avoidance - it is self-regulation.”

The effects of excessive information are closely linked to sleep patterns, which play a critical role in emotional stability.“Sleep is often one of the first things affected during stressful periods,” he said.“When sleep is disrupted, anxiety increases and our ability to cope becomes weaker.”

He warned that habits such as staying up late, particularly during Ramadan, can further impact mental well-being.“Staying up all night is not good for the brain,” he said.“It affects mood, concentration and overall resilience.”

Maintaining routine, he added, is essential in times of uncertainty.“When everything feels unpredictable, routine becomes your anchor. It helps contain stress and gives structure to your day.”

Al-Mutawa also highlighted the importance of managing how individuals think about events, not just the events themselves.“People aren't disturbed by things; they are disturbed by the thoughts they have about things,” he said. For families, particularly those with children, managing media exposure becomes even more critical.“Children absorb the emotional tone around them,” he said.“If you are anxious, they will feel it. If you are calm, they will feel safe.”

He advised parents to explain situations in simple, reassuring terms and avoid exposing children to distressing content.“Use language they understand and keep things grounded,” he said.“What you project becomes what they feel.”

Al-Mutawa added that while uncertainty can be challenging, it can also contribute to long-term resilience.“Resilience develops when people face challenges and realise they can move through them,” he said. His message to residents remains focused on control and perspective:“The goal is not to feel calm all the time. It is to stay functional, connected and grounded, even when things feel uncertain.”