MECC Wildlife Protection Director To QNA: Monitoring, Awareness Intensified To Protect Wildlife Amid Weather Fluctuations

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Director of the Wildlife Protection Department and Head of the Winter Camping Committee at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), Hamad Salem Al Nuaimi, affirmed the Ministry's commitment to strengthening efforts to protect the natural environment and ensure the safety of desert visitors and campers amid ongoing weather fluctuations.

He said these efforts are being implemented through integrated plans combining preventive measures, public awareness and enhanced field monitoring.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Nuaimi said one of the key challenges currently facing the department is responding to sudden weather changes, including strong winds and heavy rainfall, which can hinder field teams' access to certain desert locations. He stressed the importance of ensuring campers' adherence to safety procedures to mitigate risks to both public safety and the environment.

Al Nuaimi noted that rainfall has a positive short-term impact on vegetation and natural meadows, contributing to the regeneration of plant cover. He added that conditions in grazing areas are being closely monitored, with regular reports submitted to the relevant authorities to support timely decision-making. He also pointed to intensified monitoring efforts to curb environmentally harmful practices by some visitors.

On preventive measures, he said inspection patrols have been stepped up to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and safety guidelines, alongside continued coordination with relevant authorities to monitor weather developments and issue timely alerts and guidance through official channels.

He urged the public to avoid entering natural meadows or trampling vegetation in order to preserve fragile ecosystems.

Al Nuaimi also underscored the importance of raising environmental awareness through ongoing campaigns across media platforms, social media and on-site signage, aimed at promoting responsible behavior, including maintaining cleanliness, protecting plant life and adhering to official instructions.

He called on all visitors to desert areas to protect natural habitats, particularly during rainfall, noting that such environments serve as vital ecosystems for rare plant species and contribute to biodiversity sustainability.

Al Nuaimi urged the public to cooperate and adhere to the issued guidelines, and to contact 16066 for inquiries or assistance. (QNA)