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Real Estate Trading Exceeds QAR 98 Million In Two Days
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from March 15-16, 2026 reached QAR 89,549,085, the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period reached QAR 9,185,000 weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale has included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, and residential units were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Wakrah, Doha, Umm Salal, Al Rayyan, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, and Al Daayen, and in the areas of The Pearl, Al Wukair, and Lusail 69 volume of real estate transactions in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice has exceeded QAR 1 billion during the period from Feb. 15-19.
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