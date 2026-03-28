Critical Mineral Stock Locksley Resources Limited (OTCQX: LKYRF) Partners With Columbia University To Boost U.S. Rare Earth Processing

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ( Newswire) Critical Minerals and Antimony Stock News - Locksley Resources Ltd (ASX: LKY,OTCQX: LKYRF, FSE: X5L) announced the company has formalized a research collaboration with Columbia University, one of the United States' premier institutions in sustainable mineral processing, to advance next-generation recovery and separation of REEs and other energy and technology critical metals from geologic resources in the Mountain Pass region, California.

The research program will be led by Professor Greeshma Gadikota, Director of the Lenfest Center for Sustainable Energy at Columbia University and a leading researcher in electrochemical and CO assisted mineral processing technologies.

The collaboration will work to develop an integrated technology platform for the advanced characterization, recovery and separation of REEs and transition metals from carbonatite, monazite, and silicate ores within the Clark Mountain District, the geological district that hosts both the El Campo Prospect and the adjacent Mountain Pass Mine. More information is available here:.

About Locksley Resources Limited

Locksley Resources ( ) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This integrated approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a key role in advancing U.S. critical minerals independence.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak,..., 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793.

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