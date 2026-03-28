AI Life Sciences Stock Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI) Makes Nasdaq Top Gainer List On News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including AI, biotech stock issues, news, and trading alerts for Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI ), an AI-driven life sciences company.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top percentage gainer list following news, currently trading at $0.6080, up 0.2065, gaining 51.69% on a volume of over 200 million shares.

Lunai Bioworks (NASDAQ: LNAI ) is an AI-driven life sciences company advancing drug discovery through its integrated platform. The Company combines clinical data, machine learning, and in vivo validation to identify disease biology and develop precision therapeutics. Lunai is focused on central nervous system diseases and oncology, with a mission to reduce development timelines and improve clinical success rates.

Lunai Bioworks just announced it has executed a binding $20 million strategic transaction to acquire blood-brain barrier (BBB) delivery technology and central nervous system (CNS) Alzheimer's drug assets from the Clemann Group, SAS, or its assignee.

The transaction is structured as Series B Convertible Preferred at a fixed conversion price of $1.50 per share, subject to a 19.9% beneficial ownership limitation. The structure contains no variable pricing or reset provisions, strengthening the company's equity position while remaining NASDAQ compliant.

This acquisition brings a delivery platform to Lunai that addresses one of the most significant bottlenecks in CNS drug development: effectively transporting therapeutics into the brain. The underlying chemistry allows compounds to cross the blood-brain barrier, remain inactive in the body, and then activate specifically inside the brain. The platform's mechanism of action targets pathways central to acetylcholinesterase modulation in the brain, which are broadly implicated in neurological disease.

What makes this important is that it directly strengthens Lunai's CNS Alzheimer's pipeline by pairing precise biological target identification with a proven delivery method. At the same time, it expands the company's ability to develop next-generation treatments across a broad range of CNS disorders where traditional drugs struggle to penetrate the brain effectively, offering the potential for improved safety and efficacy.

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